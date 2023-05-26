Waldorf, MD – In a swift response to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle, patrol officers successfully recovered a stolen KIA SUV in the 6000 block of New Forest Court on May 24. The incident unfolded at approximately 9:25 a.m. when officers arrived at the scene and found a juvenile near the stolen vehicle.

The ensuing investigation revealed that the KIA SUV had been reported stolen from Washington, D.C. Furthermore, the juvenile was found in possession of items that had been stolen from the car. As a result, the juvenile has been charged with theft and is currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Services.

Officer Hopp has been assigned to investigate the case, ensuring that all necessary details are thoroughly examined. The recovery of the stolen vehicle highlights the swift and effective response by law enforcement authorities in Waldorf.

According to police records, officers promptly proceeded to the specified location upon receiving the report of a suspicious person and vehicle. The stolen KIA SUV was swiftly located, and a computer check verified its status as stolen from Washington, D.C. The discovery of the juvenile near the vehicle led to the subsequent search, during which officers found stolen items belonging to the vehicle.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle case will be led by Officer Hopp, who will meticulously examine all available evidence to gather pertinent information. The Department of Juvenile Services will be responsible for the custody and care of the juvenile suspect, ensuring appropriate legal procedures are followed.

Officer Hopp will continue to investigate the stolen KIA vehicle case, coordinating efforts with relevant agencies and utilizing available resources to ensure a comprehensive and conclusive inquiry. The Waldorf Police Department remains committed to upholding the law and safeguarding the welfare of its residents, working tirelessly to create a secure environment for all.

