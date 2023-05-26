Prince George’s County, MD – The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old male who goes by the name “Baby K”. The teenager is charged as an adult for his involvement in an attempted murder case that took place on a school bus earlier this month.

The incident occurred on May 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 pm, when officers responded to a report of an assault on a school bus. The bus had just made a stop at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students. While the bus was stationary, three individuals boarded and launched an attack on the victim who remained on board. One of the assailants, later identified as “Baby K”, brandished a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times. However, detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned, preventing further harm. Authorities recovered ammunition from the bus, and the victim sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects and the victim were acquainted and that the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.

Currently, three out of the four suspects involved in the investigation are in custody. The apprehended individuals, charged as adults, include a 14-year-old male from Suitland, a 15-year-old male from Temple Hills, and a 14-year-old female from Oxon Hill.

Meanwhile, “Baby K” is facing charges as an adult, which include attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses, and additional related charges.

In an effort to facilitate the capture of the wanted suspect, Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force has offered a reward of $10,000 for information that directly results in the arrest of “Baby K”.

Individuals who wish to provide tips while remaining anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, they can submit information online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or download the “P3 Tips” mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play. When using the app, users should search for “P3 Tips” and install it on their mobile devices. It is essential to reference case number 23-0025719 when providing information.

Like this: Like Loading...