Hughesville, MD – In a heartwarming effort to find forever homes for three incredible dogs, the Charles County Animal Care Center invites the public to meet Nino, Penelope, and Reba. These lovable Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mixes are patiently waiting for their chance to be a part of a loving family. With their friendly personalities and charming looks, these dogs will capture potential adopters’ hearts. Reba Penelope Nino

Nino, a white and brown male Pitbull mix, is a year-old bundle of joy weighing approximately 75.2 lbs. He has already been neutered, making him ready to join his new family immediately. Nino’s striking appearance and playful nature make him an ideal companion for an active household.

Penelope, a fawn and white female Pitbull mix, is around 3 years old and weighs about 54.9 lbs. Although she hasn’t been spayed yet, the Charles County Animal Care Center guarantees she will be spayed and fully vetted upon adoption. Penelope’s endearing personality and gentle demeanor make her a perfect match for a loving and caring family.

Reba, a red and white female Pitbull mix, is approximately 2 years old and weighs around 39.7 lbs. Similar to Penelope, Reba has not been spayed yet but will undergo the procedure and receive comprehensive veterinary care upon adoption. Reba’s compact size and affectionate nature make her an excellent choice for a household seeking a smaller canine companion.

The Charles County Animal Care Center encourages interested individuals to visit during adoption hours. The adoption hours are from Monday to Friday, 11 am to 4 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm. Prospective adopters will have the opportunity to meet these three incredible dogs and discover the joy of giving a forever home to a deserving animal.

For more information on the adoption process or to inquire about Nino, Penelope, and Reba, interested parties can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center. Located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD, the center can be reached at 301-932-1713. Additionally, inquiries can be sent via email to animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

The Charles County Animal Care Center is dedicated to finding loving homes for animals in need and providing them with the care and attention they deserve. By opening their doors to Nino, Penelope, and Reba, the center hopes to create lasting bonds between these wonderful dogs and their future adoptive families.

Adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment that brings immeasurable joy and companionship. By welcoming Nino, Penelope, or Reba into your home, you’ll change their lives and experience the unconditional love and loyalty that only a dog can provide.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet these three beautiful dogs. Pay a visit to the Charles County Animal Care Center during adoption hours and embark on a journey of friendship and happiness with a new four-legged friend.

Contact Information:

Charles County Animal Care Center

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

Phone: 301-932-1713

Email: animalshelter@charlescounty.org

