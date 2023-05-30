Waldorf, May 29, 2023 – The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Class of 2023, comprising 2,013 graduates, will be celebrated in a series of outdoor graduation ceremonies taking place from May 30 to June 2 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. These ceremonies will mark a significant milestone for the graduating students, who have collectively received a record-breaking number of scholarship offers totaling nearly $200 million.

The graduation schedule for CCPS high schools is as follows:

Tuesday, May 30: North Point High School at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 30: Henry E. Lackey High School at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31: St. Charles High School at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 31: Maurice J. McDonough High School at 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 1: Westlake High School at 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 1: La Plata High School at 1 p.m.

Friday, June 2: Thomas Stone High School at 9 a.m.

The graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Charles County Board of Education’s website, www.ccboe.com, allowing family and friends who cannot attend in person to join the celebration virtually.

Among the remarkable achievements of the Class of 2023 is the impressive scholarship offers they have received. Currently, the total scholarship amount stands at almost $200 million; however, this figure is expected to increase as more graduates report their scholarship offers to their respective high schools.

Valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2023 have also been announced, representing the top academic achievers at each school. These positions are determined based on student GPAs.

Leading the Henry E. Lackey High School graduating Class of 2023 is Raymond Guzzone as valedictorian, with Kaylee Alvey as the salutatorian. Guzzone will attend the University of Maryland, College Park, in the fall, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. Alvey plans to study computer engineering at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Devon Bragunier has been named valedictorian at La Plata High School, while Brady Keech will serve as the salutatorian. Bragunier plans to study chemical engineering and material science at the University of Maryland, College Park. In contrast, Keech will study computer science, beginning at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) before transferring to the University of Maryland, College Park.

Valedictorian William Edwards and salutatorian Jean Hughes lead the Maurice J. McDonough High School Class of 2023. Edwards plans to pursue chemical engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, while Hughes will major in cybersecurity at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Julianne Tinana has been named valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at North Point High School, with Amira Abujuma as the salutatorian. Tinana will study finance and economics at the University of Maryland, College Park. At the same time, Abujuma plans to major in aerospace engineering, with a minor in science, technology, ethics, and policy, and also at the University of Maryland, College Park.

St. Charles High School’s valedictorian is Maya Dixon, who will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute to pursue a degree in physics. Monet Fisette is the salutatorian for the Class of 2023, who plans to study biology with a pre-medicine track at the University of Notre Dame.

The Valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at Thomas Stone High School is Olivia Warren, who will attend the College of William and Mary in the fall. Warren plans to study computational applied mathematics and statistics on a biology track. Jonathan Rand-Crawford, the salutatorian, will attend St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he intends to study Biology with a possible pre-medicine focus.

Nina Dizon has been named the valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at Westlake High School, while Jolie Prasad will serve as the salutatorian. As of May 26, Dizon’s future plans were not available. However, Prasad has confirmed that she will attend James Madison University in the fall, pursuing a major in performing arts with a focus in music.

The dedication and hard work of the Class of 2023 have paid off, not only in academic achievements but also in the form of scholarship offers. The scholarship totals for each school in the graduating class are as follows:

Henry E. Lackey High School: Total graduates: 224 Scholarship offers: $24,924,946

La Plata High School: Total graduates: 285 Scholarship offers: $22,604,388

Maurice J. McDonough High School: Total graduates: 234 Scholarship offers: $20,652,943

North Point High School: Total graduates: 425 Scholarship offers: $61,764,398

St. Charles High School: Total graduates: 328 Scholarship offers: $28,054,035

Thomas Stone High School: Total graduates: 251 Scholarship offers: $24,929,718

Westlake High School: Total graduates: 266 Scholarship offers: $12,687,716



The total number of graduates for the Class of 2023 across all schools is 2,013, with an outstanding cumulative scholarship offer amount of $195,618,144.

These achievements reflect the commitment of the Charles County Public Schools in providing an academically challenging education to its 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12. With 37 technologically advanced and progressive schools, the district aims to equip students with the necessary skills and character to succeed in life, careers, and higher education.

As the CCPS Class of 2023 prepares to embark on the next chapter of their lives, their accomplishments inspire future generations of students. The dedication, resilience, and academic excellence displayed by these graduates lay a solid foundation for their future success and contribute to the proud legacy of Charles County Public Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...