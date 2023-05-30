PASADENA, MD, May 25, 2023 – Chesapeake Life Center, a renowned organization dedicated to providing compassionate care and support to individuals dealing with grief, has announced a series of grief support groups for adults. These groups will be available both in-person and virtually, accommodating various preferences and needs. The support groups will be held from June through September, offering a safe space for individuals to share their feelings and receive support from others who have experienced loss.

In-person grief support groups will be held at several locations in Maryland. The Drop-In Grief Support Groups will be open to anyone grieving and will provide participants with an opportunity to connect with others who understand their pain. There is no fee for attending these sessions. The following are the dates and locations for these groups:

North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. on June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, and Sept. 6. Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12. Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. on June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept.19.

For individuals grieving the loss of a life partner or spouse, there will be an evening group meeting in person at the center’s campus in Pasadena, Maryland. The Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 14 and Sept. 13.

The SoulCollage Grief Support Group is a unique offering that combines in-person and virtual sessions. Participants in this group will engage in the creative process of creating collages to commemorate their lost loved ones and document their grief journey visually. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5, and Sept. 11, at the center’s office in Largo, Maryland. Additionally, the sessions will be accessible via Zoom for those who prefer virtual participation.

While these groups aim to provide much-needed support to grieving individuals, it is important to note that childcare will not be provided, and children are not allowed to attend these sessions.

For those who prefer virtual participation, the following grief support groups will be held exclusively via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Morning Group This group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on June 14 and Sept. 13. Quarterly Child Loss Support Workshop Designed for parents grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance, this workshop will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, via Zoom. Please note that a fee of $10 is required to attend this workshop.

Recognizing that not everyone may have access to technology or feel comfortable using it, the center is prepared to offer alternative resources. Individuals who require assistance are encouraged to reach out to the center’s office via phone or email. The compassionate grief professionals at Chesapeake Life Center will work closely with individuals to help them find appropriate resources based on their unique circumstances.

To participate in any of the support groups or workshops, registration is mandatory. Interested individuals can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org. For a comprehensive listing of all in-person and virtual groups and workshops available for both adults and children, individuals can visit the official website of Chesapeake Life Center at www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.

Chesapeake Life Center has been a trusted source of support for individuals coping with loss for many years. Their commitment to offering a range of options, including in-person and virtual support groups, underscores their dedication to meeting the community’s diverse needs. By providing a safe and compassionate environment, these groups aim to help individuals navigate their grief and find solace in connecting with others who have shared experiences.

Grief support groups have proven to be invaluable resources for individuals dealing with loss. Research has shown that sharing one’s feelings and receiving support from others who understand can significantly aid healing. These groups offer a non-judgmental space where individuals can express their emotions, gain insights from others, and learn coping strategies. Whether someone is grieving the loss of a partner, a child, or experiencing general grief, these support groups provide the understanding and empathy necessary to foster healing and resilience.

Chesapeake Life Center’s decision to offer both in-person and virtual options is a testament to their adaptability in the face of changing circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of remote accessibility, ensuring that individuals can receive support even if they are unable to attend in-person gatherings. The virtual support groups conducted via Zoom allow individuals to participate from the comfort of their own homes while still benefiting from the guidance and support of grief professionals and fellow group members.

For individuals seeking solace and support during their grief journey, Chesapeake Life Center’s grief support groups offer a ray of hope. By creating a safe space where individuals can share their experiences, emotions, and memories, these groups help foster healing and provide tools for navigating the complex terrain of grief.

It is important to note that while these groups offer immense support, they are not intended to replace professional therapy or counseling. If individuals require more intensive mental health support, it is advised to seek the assistance of a qualified therapist or counselor.

Chesapeake Life Center’s commitment to providing comprehensive grief support is commendable. By offering a variety of in-person and virtual support groups, they are ensuring that individuals have access to the resources they need to heal and grow after the loss of a loved one. Through their compassionate care, Chesapeake Life Center continues to positively impact the lives of those grappling with grief.

