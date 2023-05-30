NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The Navy’s Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) witnessed a change of command ceremony on May 25, as Capt. Robert Burgess retired after more than 30 years of service, handing over the leadership reins to Capt. Matt Wilcox. The ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for the program office responsible for providing critical capabilities to support the warfighter across all platforms. The Navy’s Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) welcomed a new program manager during a change of command ceremony May 25. Capt. Matt Wilcox delivers his remarks as Capt. Robert Burgess, left, observes. (U.S. Navy Photo)

Capt. Matt Wilcox, previously serving as the military director of the Product Support Management/Integration Department in the NAVAIR Sustainment Group, now assumes the role of program manager for PMA-260. Wilcox brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, having held various leadership roles within the Navy.

During the ceremony, Program Executive Officer, Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services, Robert Kimble commended Capt. Burgess for his fleet focus, leadership style, and teambuilding skills, which played a pivotal role in the program office’s numerous successes during his tenure. Kimble emphasized the unique nature of the PMA-260 portfolio, directly contributing to readiness, national security, and global security. Capt. Robert Burgess, outgoing PMA-260 program manager, delivers his farewell remarks during the PMA-260 change of command ceremony May 25 as incoming PMA-260 Program Manager Capt. Matt Wilcox, right, listens. (U.S. Navy Photo)

Guest speaker retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Magnuson spoke highly of Capt. Burgess’s personal and professional qualities, praising his stoicism, steadfastness, and ability to bring people together to achieve their best. Capt. Burgess led a team of over 435 government and contractor personnel, overseeing programmatic, technical, and acquisition efforts for all common aviation support equipment. Under his leadership, PMA-260 delivered thousands of new generation support equipment annually, while also providing crucial sustainment support to the Naval Aviation Enterprise.

Capt. Burgess’s prior experience includes two previous tours in PMA-260, where he served as the deputy integrated product team lead for the Electronic Consolidated Automated Support System and later as assistant program manager for Automated Test Equipment and military deputy program manager for Common Support Equipment. He also supported the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) as the assistant program manager for logistics.

Expressing his gratitude, Capt. Burgess thanked Mr. Kimble for the opportunity to do his job and acknowledged the supportive and respectful environment within PMA-260. He encouraged his colleagues to appreciate the opportunities they receive and make the most of them.

Capt. Wilcox, a graduate of the University of Central Missouri and the Naval War College, brings a diverse background to his new role. Having been designated as an Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer in 1998 and an Acquisition Professional Community member in 2009, Capt. Wilcox has held several key positions throughout his career.

Before assuming command of PMA-260, Capt. Wilcox served as a Computer Based Systems Initiative deputy program manager for the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges. He also held staff positions as the aviation support equipment director at Commander Naval Air Force, Atlantic Fleet, and as the wing maintenance officer at Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, Atlantic Fleet.

Acknowledging the positive impact of Capt. Burgess’s contributions, Capt. Wilcox expressed his pride in joining the team and emphasized the commitment to deliver top-quality products to meet the fleet’s needs now and in the future.

The change of command ceremony marked a significant transition for the Navy’s Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office, as Capt. Matt Wilcox assumes leadership responsibilities from the retiring Capt. Robert Burgess. The PMA-260 team looks forward to building on their past successes under Capt. Wilcox’s guidance and continuing to provide critical support to the warfighter and the Naval Aviation Enterprise.

