Southern Maryland and surrounding areas will witness a remarkable display of faith as churches come together to participate in two significant prayer events. On Sunday, June 11, 2023, churches in the region will engage in a Church Walk Out titled “From the Seats to the Streets.” The following day, Saturday, June 10, 2023, the 20th anniversary of the CommUNITY Prayer Walk 2023 will take place, inviting the public to join in prayerful unity.

The Church Walk Out, organized by numerous churches and the Calvert Interfaith Council, aims to extend prayers to diverse community locations, embracing the spirit of outreach and compassion. Churches will gather after their respective services and venture to places such as hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, housing developments, shopping centers, community centers, and youth centers. This unique initiative seeks to foster a sense of community, uplift spirits, and demonstrate the power of collective faith.

To learn more about participating or obtaining additional information about the Church Walk Out, interested individuals can contact the organizers at 410-231-0247. The Calvert Interfaith Council and its partner churches eagerly invite the faith community to join this momentous event, reinforcing the importance of communal prayer and support.

The subsequent event, the CommUNITY Prayer Walk 2023, invites the public to gather at the Solomons Riverwalk Pavilion on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. This beloved tradition, now in its 20th year, will commence with a prayerful walk along Solomon’s Island, encompassing various community stops along the way. Participants will have the opportunity to offer prayers at each location, spreading goodwill and seeking divine intervention for the community’s needs.

During the Walk, church leaders and members of the Calvert Interfaith Council will guide participants in prayer at the designated stops. The CommUNITY Prayer Walk serves as a powerful reminder of the strength found in unity and the enduring significance of faith in fostering positive change. Moreover, the event provides an opportunity for individuals from different backgrounds to come together, building bridges of understanding and reinforcing the bonds of their shared humanity.

As the Walk draws to a close, participants will gather at the Solomons Riverwalk Pavilion for a moment of reflection and spiritual celebration. Praise Dance will be featured as a joyful expression of gratitude and devotion. Although the event is scheduled to conclude around 12 noon, attendees are encouraged to stay for additional prayers, creating an environment of reverence and spiritual communion.

Both the Church Walk Out and the CommUNITY Prayer Walk 2023 signify the commitment of Southern Maryland churches and the Calvert Interfaith Council to serve their communities with love, compassion, and collective prayer. By taking their faith beyond the confines of their places of worship, these events demonstrate a dedication to making a positive impact on society and uplifting those in need.

As these two events approach, individuals are encouraged to participate, witness the power of prayer in action, and contribute to the unity and well-being of their communities. Let us come together, embrace the spirit of compassion, and pray for the betterment of Southern Maryland and its surrounding areas.

Like this: Like Loading...