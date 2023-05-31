Calvert County- The Calvert County Watermen’s Association has canceled the highly anticipated Annual Watermen’s Festival and Boat Docking Competition, initially scheduled for Sunday, September 17, 2023. The event, which served as a vital platform for watermen to connect with local seafood enthusiasts, will not take place due to budgeting concerns within the County.

In a heartfelt announcement, the Calvert County Watermen’s Association expressed gratitude towards the sponsors, businesses, watermen, and the community who have supported the event. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the festival’s success, making this cancellation even more disheartening.

The Annual Watermen’s Festival and Boat Docking Competition was a cherished tradition that celebrated the bay and showcased the rich seafood culture of the region. It attracted many attendees yearly, allowing watermen to engage directly with the public and educate them about the local seafood industry.

However, the financial constraints faced by the County have compelled the organizers to cancel the festival. While regrettable, this decision is driven by the need to allocate limited resources to essential services and prioritize budgetary concerns. Despite their best efforts to find alternative solutions, it became apparent that canceling the event was the only viable course of action.

The Calvert County Watermen’s Association acknowledges that the festival’s success was made possible by the community’s unwavering support. The event showcased the skills and dedication of the watermen, allowed local businesses to flourish, and fostered a sense of camaraderie within the community.

The festival served as a platform for watermen to showcase their expertise in the thrilling Boat Docking Competition, where they demonstrated their precise maneuvering skills to secure their boats promptly. This event brought together watermen from across the region, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie among participants.

The festival’s cancellation disappoints the watermen and the community, who eagerly looked forward to this annual gathering. The event served as a means to bridge the gap between watermen and seafood consumers, offering a unique opportunity to connect with those who directly appreciate and support their efforts.

Despite this setback, the Calvert County Watermen’s Association remains grateful for their support over the years. They extend their heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors, businesses, watermen, and the community for their continued encouragement. The Association understands the impact of this decision but believes it is a necessary step to address the current financial challenges faced by the County.

While canceling the Annual Watermen’s Festival and Boat Docking Competition is unfortunate, the Calvert County Watermen’s Association remains committed to promoting and preserving the region’s rich seafood heritage. They express their hope for future opportunities to come together and celebrate the bay, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the watermen and their invaluable contributions.

