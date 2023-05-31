Lexington Park, MD – To promote child safety on the roads, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health, organized a child safety seat installation and giveaway event last Tuesday, May 23, 2023. With a focus on ensuring the proper installation and usage of car seats, this event aimed to educate and equip local residents who are expecting children or have children aged five or younger. A total of 15 car seats were distributed to eligible participants.

Hosted at the St. Mary’s County Behavioral Health Hub in Lexington Park, the event witnessed the active participation of certified deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. These deputies, trained in child safety seat installations, offered valuable guidance and demonstrations to families, imparting crucial knowledge on the correct techniques for installation and usage. Cpl. Rachael Roszell checks on a car seat Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth installs a car seat Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Highlighting the importance of the event, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminded citizens of the revised child safety seat regulations implemented on October 1, 2022, in the state of Maryland. According to the new regulations, children should be securely placed in a rear-facing car seat until they age two. Following this milestone, an age-appropriate seat should be used until the child turns eight unless the child measures 4′ 9″ or taller.

The community widely welcomed the initiative, as it not only provided much-needed support to families but also ensured compliance with the updated laws.

Efforts to promote child safety on the roads have gained momentum recently as organizations and authorities recognize the significance of proper car seat usage. Studies have shown that the correct installation and utilization of child safety seats significantly reduce the risk of injuries and fatalities in the event of a car accident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car crashes are a leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13. Properly installed car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers. With these statistics in mind, the child safety seat installation and giveaway event in St. Mary’s County was vital in safeguarding the well-being of the region’s youngest residents.

The collaboration between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the Maryland Department of Health exemplifies the commitment of local authorities to prioritize child safety. By combining resources and expertise, these organizations strive to create a safe environment for children on and off the roads.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office plans to continue organizing similar events and workshops to promote child safety further. By fostering awareness, sharing knowledge, and ensuring compliance with child safety seat regulations, they aim to make St. Mary’s County a model community by prioritizing the well-being of its youngest members.

Like this: Like Loading...