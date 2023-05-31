Baltimore, MD – Sue Ann Armitage, a renowned attorney from Lexington Park, was recognized as one of Maryland’s “Top 100 Women” at a prestigious event held at the Lyric Opera House in Baltimore. The award, presented by The Daily Record newspaper, pays tribute to exceptional women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Over 500 distinguished guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding women.

The “Top 100 Women” award acknowledges the accomplishments of women across diverse professions, such as medicine, banking, education, academia, and government. With her esteemed law practice spanning over three decades in St. Mary’s County, Armitage received this accolade for her remarkable community service and undeniable success in business.

Armitage’s deep roots in St. Mary’s County have played a crucial role in shaping her career. In 1992, she established her own law firm in Lexington Park, dedicating herself to serving the local community. Her unwavering commitment to various philanthropic endeavors, such as volunteering for Christmas in April and serving on the Boards of Directors for St. Mary’s Ryken High School and Bay Montessori School, has solidified her status as a prominent figure in the region. Armitage’s pro bono services for active-duty military personnel have also been recognized by the state bar association.

Expressing her gratitude, Armitage said, “There are many accomplished women here in St. Mary’s County. I was honored to be included in this remarkable group of people from around the State.” As a recipient of the distinguished “Top 100 Women” award, Armitage may have the opportunity to serve as a judge for next year’s competition, potentially paving the way for another St. Mary’s Countian to be recognized. “I look forward to sending another St. Mary’s Countian to the podium next year,” she added.

The Daily Record’s “Top 100 Women” award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of women across Maryland. This recognition not only celebrates their individual successes but also highlights their broader impact in their respective fields and communities.

About The Daily Record: The Daily Record is a widely respected newspaper that has been serving Maryland since 1888. With a focus on legal, business, and government news, The Daily Record aims to provide valuable insights and analysis to its readers. Through initiatives like the “Top 100 Women” award, the publication recognizes outstanding individuals who have made a positive difference in Maryland.

