PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 31, 2023 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced the appointment of Dave McDowell as the director of the Department of Public Safety, effective June 2023. McDowell, a dedicated leader with an impressive track record, will bring his extensive experience and knowledge to this crucial role.

In a statement, BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance expressed his confidence in McDowell’s abilities: “In his time with Calvert County, Dave has served our citizens and employees with distinction and has proven himself time and again a reliable and dedicated leader.” Hance further emphasized McDowell’s commitment to the county and anticipated successful collaboration in the future.

County Administrator Mark Willis echoed Hance’s sentiments, praising McDowell’s numerous contributions to Calvert County during his 30-plus years of service. “He possesses the education, experience, and leadership qualities essential to his new role,” Willis stated. He expressed his anticipation of McDowell’s continued dedication to the safety and well-being of Calvert County and its citizens.

McDowell’s law enforcement career began in 1991 with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Over 30 years, he rose through the agency ranks, serving in every position and ultimately spending a decade as assistant sheriff. McDowell’s impressive academic credentials include bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management science from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a second-generation Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy graduate. McDowell’s commitment to education is further evidenced by his role as a criminal justice professor at the College of Southern Maryland and Stevenson University.

McDowell expressed his gratitude for the appointment: “I am honored to have been chosen as the Public Safety director. I am committed to working closely with the commissioners, our dedicated public safety professionals and volunteers, community partners, and residents.” McDowell’s emphasis on collaboration highlights his intention to foster strong relationships with various stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the community.

In his new position, McDowell will oversee comprehensive strategies aimed at enhancing the safety and security of Calvert County. One of his primary objectives will be to facilitate increased collaboration between law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and residents. By fostering these partnerships, McDowell hopes to create a safer environment for all.

McDowell’s appointment comes at a crucial time when communities across the nation focus on public safety and find effective ways to address the challenges law enforcement faces. With his wealth of experience and commitment to collaboration, McDowell is well-equipped to lead the Department of Public Safety and contribute to the well-being of Calvert County.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners looks forward to the positive impact McDowell will bring to the department and the community as a whole. As McDowell assumes his new role in June, Calvert County can expect a steadfast and dedicated leader committed to ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

