NORTH BEACH, MD – A townhouse located at 3923 Sea Bass Court in North Beach, Calvert County, Maryland, was damaged by fire on May 31, 2023. According to officials from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 6:09 p.m. when the fire was discovered by one of the occupants.

The fire, which originated in the interior of the dwelling, was swiftly contained by firefighters, preventing its spread to neighboring units. All occupants of the townhouse managed to escape without sustaining any injuries.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The primary responding fire department, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, arrived at the scene promptly. A total of 50 firefighters were involved in the operation. The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.

According to initial assessments, the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in structural damage to the townhouse and $25,000 in damage to its contents. The full extent of the damage will be further evaluated during the investigation.

The townhouse was equipped with a functioning smoke alarm, which activated and alerted the occupants to the presence of the fire. The occupants’ prompt response and the smoke alarm’s activation played a crucial role in ensuring their safe evacuation.

Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire investigators will be examining the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The process may involve gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing any available surveillance footage or other relevant information.

The owners of the townhouse have been identified as Latisha and Terrance Keemer. They expressed their relief that everyone made it out safely and thanked the firefighters for their swift response and effective firefighting efforts.

