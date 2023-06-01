Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce his 2024 candidacy for president in Iowa next week.

Several media outlets broke the news Wednesday, indicating the announcement will likely come on June 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The latest Morning Consult poll puts Pence at 5% support, behind former President Donald Trump at 56% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 22%.

Pence earned the ire of Trump and many of his supporters for refusing to back the former president’s challenge to the election results, especially after the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

The announcement comes the same day that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reportedly broke the same news of a 2024 announcement next week.

Radio host and commentator Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have announced their 2024 ambitions as well. The Morning Consult poll put Haley and Ramaswamy both at 4% support. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced he is running on Monday.

The first GOP caucus is in Iowa on Jan. 22, 2024, while the first GOP primary is in New Hampshire on Jan. 30 of the same year. The first group of states holding their presidential primary votes is in March of next year.

This article was originally published on TheCenterSquare.com and is republished with permission.

