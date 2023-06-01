LEXINGTON PARK, MD- Two men from Virginia were apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a routine traffic stop in Lexington Park discovered firearms in their possession. Chevis Dominique Smith, 43, of Poquoson, Virginia, and Jordan Timothy Sturdivant, 31, of Williamsburg, Virginia, face charges related to handguns found in the vehicle.

The incident unfolded when Deputy Joseph Senatore noticed an equipment violation and decided to pull over a Dodge pickup truck in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Senatore immediately noticed a black handgun with an extended magazine wedged between the passenger seat and center console, well within reach of the passenger. Jordan Timothy Sturdivant Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Chevis Dominique Smith Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Further investigation confirmed the firearm as a Glock 23C, a .40-caliber regulated weapon fitted with an extended 22-round magazine. The magazine was loaded with several live .40-caliber bullets. Notably, the handgun itself was also loaded.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an additional 22-round extended magazine with live ammunition concealed in the passenger side door panel. A Smith and Wesson Walther .22-caliber regulated firearm was found in a black bookbag on the passenger side floorboard, alongside two 10-round magazines containing numerous bullets. However, these magazines were not loaded into the firearm.

As a result of the findings, both Smith and Sturdivant were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. However, they were later released after posting a personal bond on the same day.

The charges leveled against Smith include possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. On the other hand, Sturdivant was charged solely with possessing a handgun in a vehicle. The specific details surrounding the purpose or intended use of the firearms remain unknown.

The arrest and subsequent release of the two men underline the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal possession and misuse of firearms. This incident also highlights the importance of routine traffic stops to identify potential criminal activity and ensure public safety.

Law enforcement authorities have not provided any additional information at this time. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the matter. It is yet to be determined whether the firearms were legally obtained or if the individuals possessed the necessary permits for their transportation.

As the case progresses, updates will be provided regarding any new developments or charges brought against the suspects. The legal consequences and potential penalties for the charges currently faced by Smith and Sturdivant will be determined by the judicial system in due course.

