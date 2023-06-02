Jessup, MD – Hannah Gorel, a senior student-athlete from St. Mary’s College, has been recognized for her outstanding achievements both on and off the tennis court. Gorel has been voted onto the inaugural 2023 Academic All-America® women’s tennis First Team, announced by the College Sports Communicators on Thursday afternoon.

Gorel, a team captain and a double major in computer science and mathematics, was one of 18 women’s tennis players selected to the prestigious Academic All-America® teams. Impressively, she is one of only seven members to maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA). The First Team honorees, including Gorel, have an average GPA of 3.938.

This is a significant milestone for the St. Mary’s College athletics program, as Gorel’s selection marks the 12th time a Seahawk has received an Academic All-America® award. The last time a St. Mary’s College student-athlete received this honor was in 2018 when Melissa Barall ’18 and Benjamin Ertman ’18 were named to the Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large First Team (tennis) and the Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Second Team (swimming), respectively.

Gorel joins a distinguished group of previous First Team selections from St. Mary’s College, which includes Barall, Kathy Holmes ’02, and Andrew Gear ’14. Holmes was honored as an Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large First Team selection in 2002 for women’s lacrosse, while Gear received the distinction of being a two-time Academic All-America Men’s At-Large First Team pick in 2013 and 2014.

During her tenure at St. Mary’s College, Gorel demonstrated remarkable academic excellence, making the Dean’s List every semester. She also earned the distinction of being named a St. Mary’s Scholar for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), an honor bestowed upon juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or better and at least 32 credit-hours.

Gorel’s commitment to excellence extended beyond the classroom. She was a member of the national collegiate student-athlete honor society, Chi Alpha Sigma, and received the Female Scholar Athlete Award at the 2023 Awards Convocation. As the president of the College chapter of the Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics, she showcased her leadership skills. Additionally, Gorel actively participated in various clubs, including Best Buddies, Dance, and Equestrian.

Upon graduation, Gorel will embark on a promising career as a software engineer at Microsoft, demonstrating her dedication to both academics and her future professional endeavors.

On the tennis court, Gorel displayed her exceptional skills, achieving a 4-9 overall singles record during her senior campaign, including a 4-5 mark at No. 2 singles. In doubles, she amassed a 6-11 overall record, with a notable 6-8 performance at No. 1 doubles. Her outstanding performances earned her recognition as a two-time All-United East selection at doubles, receiving First Team honors in 2022 and Second Team accolades in 2023. In 2022, she was also honored with an All-United East Second Team award for No. 2 singles.

As a well-rounded student-athlete, Gorel’s accomplishments exemplify the true spirit of athleticism and academic excellence. Her dedication, commitment, and achievements have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the St. Mary’s College community.

The United East Conference recognized Gorel’s outstanding academic and athletic performance, awarding her the United East Elite 14 Award. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the student-athlete with the highest GPA from a team competing in the United East Conference Championship Tournament.

Gorel’s success is a testament to her hard work and determination both on and off the court. Her exceptional achievements have not only brought recognition to herself but have also elevated the reputation of St. Mary’s College. As a role model for aspiring student-athletes, she has set a high standard for academic and athletic excellence.

The Division III Academic All-America® program, which selected Gorel for this honor, is financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structure. This assistance aims to aid the College Sports Communicators in managing the fulfillment of awards for the 2022-23 Division III Academic All-America® program. The program celebrates the achievements of student-athletes who excel in their academic pursuits while competing in intercollegiate sports.

Gorel’s inclusion in the inaugural 2023 Academic All-America® women’s tennis First Team highlights her remarkable abilities to balance rigorous academics with a demanding athletic schedule. The selection process takes into account not only the athletes’ on-field performance but also their academic records, leadership qualities, and contributions to the community.

St. Mary’s College is immensely proud of Hannah Gorel’s accomplishments. Her dedication, discipline, and pursuit of excellence serve as an inspiration to her fellow students and athletes. As she prepares to embark on her professional journey, it is evident that Gorel’s future endeavors will be marked by the same level of dedication and success she has demonstrated throughout her collegiate career.

The St. Mary’s College community congratulates Hannah Gorel on this well-deserved honor and wishes her the best in all her future endeavors. With her outstanding academic achievements, athletic prowess, and leadership abilities, she is destined to make a positive impact in both her professional and personal life.

Like this: Like Loading...