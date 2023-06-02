La Plata, MD – The La Plata High School Warriors proudly marched into Regency Furniture Stadium on Thursday afternoon, ready to celebrate their graduation. The sun’s rays glistened off the bejeweled mortarboards adorning the heads of the Class of 2023, showcasing their unique and joyous spirit. With a sense of unity and shared experiences, the 285 graduating students of La Plata High School embraced this momentous occasion.

In his address, Brady Keech, the class salutatorian, expressed his gratitude to his fellow graduates for their unwavering support. Keech highlighted the collaborative nature of the class, evident through their involvement in sports teams, performing arts programs, and community service. He emphasized their commitment to uplifting one another rather than tearing each other down. As the day approached, Keech eagerly looked forward to pursuing his passion for computer science at the College of Southern Maryland in the coming fall.

Notably, La Plata’s Class of 2023 achieved a remarkable milestone by earning more than $22.5 million in scholarship offers, setting a new record for the school. These scholarships will serve as valuable resources for the graduates as they embark on their future endeavors. Valedictorian Devon Bragunier, brimming with nervous excitement, acknowledged the mix of emotions that accompany such a significant milestone.

While acknowledging the excitement surrounding graduation day, Bragunier also recognized the underlying trepidation that accompanies this transition. She emphasized that graduating had been a lifelong goal for all of them, and now they stood on the cusp of achievement. However, she also imparted the wisdom that this moment merely marked the beginning of their individual journeys. Bragunier, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, encouraged her fellow graduates to continue setting new goals and striving for success, even in the face of uncertainty. She expressed that future milestones such as college graduations, trade school achievements, or first jobs would hold equal significance and potentially induce similar anxiety. Bragunier concluded by stating, “We must keep moving… It means that we care.”

La Plata High School’s graduation ceremony was the penultimate event in a series of exercises held by the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) this week at Regency Furniture Stadium. The final graduation, hosted by Thomas Stone High School, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, June 2. For further information regarding CCPS graduations for the Class of 2023, please visit www.ccboe.com.

The achievements of the La Plata High School Class of 2023, with their record-breaking scholarship offers and dedication to supporting one another, exemplify the spirit of success and unity that will propel them towards their bright futures. As they bid farewell to their high school years, these graduates are now prepared to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Congratulations to the La Plata High School Class of 2023 on their remarkable accomplishments!

