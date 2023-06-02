(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) announced today that it has granted a mobile sports wagering license to Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC, operating under the name Fanatics Sportsbook. This development marks the entry of the 10th mobile sportsbook operator into the Maryland market.

The approval for Fanatics Sportsbook came after a successful controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform on May 30. During the demonstration, customers engaged in live wagering while Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff closely monitored the proceedings to ensure that Fanatics adhered to all required protocols and that its systems operated smoothly.

Fanatics Sportsbook now joins the ranks of the other nine mobile sportsbook operators already active in Maryland. These operators include Barstool Sportsbook, Betfred Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, and SuperBook.

In addition to the mobile sportsbook operators, ten retail sports wagering facilities are available throughout Maryland. These facilities include Bingo World in Brooklyn Park, Greenmount Station in Hampstead, Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino in Hanover, Long Shot’s in Frederick, Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field in Landover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, and Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County.

Maryland’s sportsbooks have been generating substantial revenue for the state. In April alone, the combined handle from sports wagering operations in Maryland surpassed $328.4 million. As a result, nearly $3.9 million was contributed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education in the state. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Agency reports sports wagering revenues on the 10th of each month or the following Monday if the 10th falls on the weekend.

Adding Fanatics Sportsbook to Maryland’s mobile sports wagering landscape expands the options available to residents and visitors who wish to engage in legal sports betting. The mobile platform provides a convenient and accessible way for users to place wagers on various sports events.

Maryland’s decision to grant Fanatics a mobile sports wagering license demonstrates the state’s commitment to fostering a competitive and regulated sports betting market. With multiple operators vying for customers’ attention, the market is poised for growth and innovation.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission remains dedicated to ensuring the integrity and fairness of all sports wagering activities in the state. Strict regulations and oversight are in place to protect both operators and customers, promoting responsible gambling practices and maintaining the public’s trust in the industry.

As the sports wagering landscape in Maryland continues to evolve, the addition of Fanatics Sportsbook is a significant development that provides consumers with more choices and opportunities to engage with their favorite sports and teams.

