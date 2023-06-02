St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s coed sailing team showcased their skill and determination at the 2023 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Open Team Race National Championship, held on Long Island Sound from May 27 to May 29. With a notable improvement from last year’s performance, the Seahawks secured a commendable seventh-place finish in the highly competitive event.

Entering the championship as the sixth seed, the Seahawks embarked on their journey to the Round of 8 after a successful sail-off against the U.S. Naval Academy (Navy) and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), ultimately claiming the eighth and final spot.

Throughout the three-day event, senior captain Leo Boucher, sophomore Owen Hennessey, and first-year Felix Cutler skillfully served as the skippers, while seniors Ellie Sekowski and Sam Muir, along with junior Madison Bashaw, formed the crew.

During the Round of 16, the Seahawks maintained a strong performance, achieving a 7-8 record. Impressive victories against the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Tulane University, Navy, Tufts University, the University of Miami, Fordham University, and Purdue University placed them in a three-school sail-off against Navy and Penn, both of whom finished with the same record.

Utilizing a remarkable 2-3-4 combination, St. Mary’s College defeated Navy, and with a flawless 1-2-3 finish, they also avenged their earlier loss to Penn. This outstanding performance secured the Seahawks a spot in the Round of 8.

Continuing their momentum, the Seahawks faced Stanford University in the Round of 8, handing them their first loss of the championship with an almost perfect 1-2-4 combination. Stanford had previously finished the Round of 16 with a flawless 15-0 record. The Seahawks concluded the Round of 8 with a 4-3 record, securing their overall seventh-place finish.

Harvard University emerged as the champions of the 2023 ICSA Open Team Race National Championship, claiming the coveted Walter C. Wood Trophy with an impressive 20-2 record. Stanford University finished second with an 18-4 record, while Yale University, the defending champions, secured the third-place position with a 14-8 record. St. Mary’s College has a rich history of success in sailing, having won the Wood Trophy five times in program history in 1999, 2000, 2004, 2007, and 2010.

The St. Mary’s sailing team’s next opportunity for a national championship title will be the upcoming 2023 ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship, scheduled from May 30 to June 2. As the fourth seed in the 18-team Open Eastern Semifinal, the Seahawks are set to compete fiercely for the Henry A. Morss Trophy, which they have won three times in 2000, 2002, and 2009.

Upcoming Events for the Seahawks:

May 30-31: ICSA Open Dinghy Eastern Semifinal at Kings Point, N.Y. (USMMA) – 10 a.m.

June 1-2: ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship at Kings Point, N.Y. (USMMA) – 10 a.m.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team’s remarkable performance at the ICSA Open Team Race National Championship demonstrates their dedication and talent. With their sights set on the upcoming national championship, the Seahawks are prepared to leave their mark in the world of collegiate sailing.

