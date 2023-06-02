LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Department of Emergency Services has issued a notification to residents regarding the potential impact of ongoing wildfires in southeastern Canada’s Nova Scotia province on the air quality in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The smoke from these wildfires has been carried by the wind, reaching the northeastern United States, including Maryland. As a result, residents may notice the presence of smoke or detect its smell in the area.

While a Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Philadelphia and its surrounding areas, no such alert has been issued for Maryland or specifically for St. Mary’s County at this time. However, it is essential for residents to remain vigilant and informed about the situation.

If residents observe smoke or suspect that a local fire may be the cause, it is strongly advised to call 9-1-1 and report the incident immediately. Taking swift action in such situations is crucial, as it can help prevent the escalation of any potential emergency.

The St. Mary’s County Government emphasizes the significance of preparedness before, during, and after an emergency. Having the necessary knowledge and resources in place can make a significant difference, especially when every second counts. To acquire more information on how to be prepared and stay informed, residents are encouraged to visit the official website of the St. Mary’s County Government’s Emergency Services Department at stmaryscountymd.gov/em.

Wildfires in Canada’s Nova Scotia province have been devastating, spreading across vast areas and emitting large amounts of smoke. The winds have carried the smoke southward, affecting several regions in the northeastern United States. Maryland, including St. Mary’s County, has also experienced the impact of this smoke, although an air quality alert has not been issued for the county at this time.

The Code Orange air quality alert issued for Philadelphia and surrounding areas indicates that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. It is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting individuals who are more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. While Maryland and St. Mary’s County are currently not under such an alert, it is vital to remain vigilant, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.

Wildfire smoke can have various health effects, ranging from minor irritations to more serious respiratory issues. Common symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. Individuals experiencing any of these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.

The St. Mary’s County Government urges residents to stay informed about the air quality situation in the county. Monitoring local news outlets and official government channels can provide valuable updates on any changes in air quality conditions. Additionally, following guidelines from health authorities, such as staying indoors, closing windows, and using air purifiers if available, can help minimize exposure to smoke particles.

Residents need to report any local fires promptly by calling emergency services. Prompt reporting allows firefighters to respond quickly and effectively, potentially preventing the spread of the fire and minimizing the impact on the air quality.

The St. Mary’s County Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. Residents can navigate these challenging circumstances by being prepared, staying informed, and taking necessary precautions while minimizing potential health risks. For more information and resources on emergency preparedness, please visit the official website of the St. Mary’s County Government’s Emergency Services Department at stmaryscountymd.gov/em.

As the wildfires continue to burn in Nova Scotia, the St. Mary’s County Government will closely monitor the situation and provide updates and guidance to residents as needed.

