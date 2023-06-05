BALTIMORE, MD (June 2, 2023) – Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced today that Maryland and 41 other states have settled antitrust litigation against Indivior, Inc., the maker of Suboxone, a drug used to control the effects of opioid addiction. The settlement requires Indivior to pay the plaintiff states a total of $102.5 million, with Maryland receiving over $2 million. The settlement was filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The complaint, filed in 2016 by the states, alleged that Indivior Inc. engaged in illegal practices to maintain its monopoly over the brand name Suboxone. The company was accused of using antitrust law violations to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while simultaneously attempting to eliminate competition in the tablet market.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown condemned Indivior, Inc.’s actions, stating, “Indivior, Inc.’s actions were contemptible and deprived those suffering from opioid addiction of an affordable generic alternative to a potentially life-saving medication.” Brown emphasized the devastating impact of opioid addiction on Maryland families and communities, stating that no company should be allowed to exploit its market power at the expense of vulnerable patients.

As part of the settlement, Indivior will be required to comply with injunctive terms to prevent similar conduct in the future. These terms include the disclosure of all citizen petitions to the FDA, the introduction of new products, and any changes in corporate control. By ensuring transparency, the agreement aims to prevent Indivior from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.

Attorney General Brown was joined by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin in this settlement.

The settlement marks a significant step towards holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for their actions related to the opioid crisis. The opioid epidemic has devastated communities across the United States, and this litigation demonstrates the commitment of the states to pursue justice for those affected.

Opioid addiction continues to be a pressing public health issue, and access to affordable medication plays a crucial role in combating the crisis. The settlement funds allocated to Maryland and other states will provide additional resources to address the needs of individuals and communities affected by opioid addiction.

The settlement between the states and Indivior, Inc. sends a clear message that companies engaging in anticompetitive practices will face significant legal consequences. The collaboration among the Attorneys General from multiple states highlights the unified effort to protect consumers and ensure fair competition in the pharmaceutical industry.

As the fight against the opioid crisis continues, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being of individuals struggling with addiction and to hold accountable those responsible for unethical business practices. In this case, the settlement reached is an important step forward in these efforts, as Maryland and 41 other states work to bring justice to those affected by the opioid epidemic.

