CAMP SPRINGS, MD – In a tragic incident that took place on Friday morning, 18-year-old Leyah Ellis of Clinton lost her life in a fatal collision. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident.

The collision occurred on June 2, 2023, around 7:00 am in the 4700 block of Auth Place. Police officers, who were on routine patrol in the area, came across the aftermath of a single vehicle collision. Acting swiftly, they approached the scene to check for any victims, and it was there that they discovered Ellis.

According to preliminary findings, it appears that Ellis was traveling eastbound on Auth Place when, for reasons yet to be determined, she lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway. The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation as authorities diligently work to uncover the sequence of events leading up to the tragic incident.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information about the case to come forward. Eyewitness accounts and any details related to the accident’s circumstances could be crucial in piecing together the chain of events. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling 301-731-4422.

Fatal collisions are always devastating, especially when they involve young lives. The loss of Leyah Ellis has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving family, friends, and acquaintances grief-stricken. In the wake of this tragedy, the community needs to come together to support one another and offer solace during this difficult time.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is working diligently to determine the exact cause of the collision. Through their comprehensive investigation, they hope to shed light on the factors that led to this unfortunate incident. By understanding the circumstances surrounding the crash, authorities can work towards implementing measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

As the investigation continues, the Prince George’s County Police Department emphasizes the significance of road safety and responsible driving. It is a stark reminder for all drivers to remain vigilant, adhere to traffic regulations, and exercise caution on the roadways. Such precautions can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents and protect precious lives.

The loss of Leyah Ellis is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the devastating consequences that can result from a single moment of carelessness. As the investigation progresses, the Prince George’s County Police Department is committed to providing updates to the community and ensuring transparency in its efforts to determine the cause of this tragic collision.

During this challenging time, the thoughts and prayers of the community are with the family and loved ones of Leyah Ellis. May they find strength and support in the face of this profound loss.

Like this: Like Loading...