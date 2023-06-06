Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, held its annual meeting last week amidst mounting scrutiny from the federal government and multiple shareholder proposals calling for significant changes. With 11 shareholder proposals addressing transparency and accountability, the meeting shed light on the growing concerns surrounding the company’s practices.

One notable proposal aimed to compel Meta to produce a report on child safety impacts and the effectiveness of harm reduction measures for children. Another proposal called for an independent review of the company’s audit and risk oversight committee, which is responsible for evaluating risks related to data privacy, community safety, and the impact of harmful user-generated content on the company’s reputation and legal standing.

The proposal, initiated by Harrington Investments with the AFL-CIO as one of the co-filers, gained support from Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. Weingarten voiced shareholders’ concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the committee’s operations and decision-making process. She emphasized the need for clarity and accountability, stating, “Shareholders have no idea how the committee operates, what information it considers, or whether it just cedes its authority entirely to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.”

However, despite these shareholder proposals, the Meta board recommended shareholders vote against them. The board highlighted that the company was already undergoing an independent third-party quality assessment of its internal audit function, including the Audit Risk and Oversight Committee. Consequently, none of the 11 shareholder proposals were adopted during the meeting, as reported by ProxyMonitor.org.

Regulatory attention on Meta has recently intensified, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeking to update its 2020 privacy order to prevent the company from monetizing data collected from users under 18. The U.S. Surgeon General also issued a 25-page advisory on May 23, underscoring the risks of social media on youth mental health. The advisory emphasized that social media “presents a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.”

Responding to these concerns, the White House announced a series of actions to improve youth mental health, safety, and privacy protections. This includes the formation of an interagency task force to study the matter and make recommendations.

During the annual meeting, Weingarten expressed her distress over the impact of social media on students, stating, “In classrooms and communities across the country, AFT members are witnessing firsthand the impact of students suffering from anxiety, bullying, trauma, body dysmorphia, and eating disorders as a direct result of exposure to images on Instagram, as well as the violence glorified on Meta’s platforms.”

As the discussion surrounding Meta’s practices and their impact on users, especially children, and adolescents, gains momentum, the company will likely face increased pressure to address these concerns effectively. With regulatory authorities and shareholders advocating for transparency, accountability, and protective measures, Meta’s future policies and actions will play a critical role in shaping the digital landscape and safeguarding the well-being of its users.

