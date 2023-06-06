Hughesville, MD – Pets In Need, a local animal rescue organization, is offering a unique opportunity to adopt a furry friend. They have generously paid the adoption fees for four rescue dogs currently housed at the Charles County Animal Care Center. This unique offer is valid only through Pets In Need with an approved application.

The Charles County Animal Care Center is currently home to four beautiful dogs who are patiently waiting for their forever homes. These dogs include Aspen, Blue, Sven, and Wednesday. Each dog possesses their own unique qualities and is ready to become a cherished member of a loving family. Wednesday Blue Sven Aspen

Aspen, a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is approximately one year and one month old, weighing about 68.3 lbs. He arrived at the shelter as a stray, hoping to find a warm and welcoming home. This big, friendly boy longs for a place to feel safe and loved.

Blue, a blue and brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is approximately eight months old and weighs around 44.1 lbs. Unfortunately, her previous owners had to surrender her due to their lack of time. Blue, who lived with a male Yorkie, is said to be housebroken and knows basic commands like sit. This energetic young girl eagerly seeks a new family with whom she can embark on exciting adventures.

Sven, a blue and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is approximately ten months old and weighs about 71.5 lbs. He arrived at the shelter as a stray and is known for his sweet and affectionate nature. Sven loves cuddles and needs some confidence-building on the leash and in certain situations. If you believe you can provide Sven with the support he requires, inquire about how to rescue him today.

Wednesday, a brown and black female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is approximately eight months old and weighs approximately 36.2 lbs. Her previous owners surrendered her due to a relocation. This well-rounded girl is said to be housebroken, good with children, and gets along well with other dogs. Wednesday’s friendly demeanor makes her an ideal companion for both humans and other canines.

Those interested in meeting these four delightful dogs can visit the Charles County Animal Care Center during adoption hours. The shelter is open Monday to Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

For more information about the adoption process or to inquire about these dogs, interested individuals can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org. The center is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to bring home a loving and loyal companion while having the adoption fees covered by Pets In Need. Give these four dogs a chance to find their forever homes and give them the love and care they deserve.

Like this: Like Loading...