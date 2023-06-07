Waldorf, MD – In a strategic move just before their upcoming series against the High Point Rockers, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have finalized a trade with the Long Island Ducks. The deal sees left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills heading to Long Island, while the Blue Crabs acquire talented infielder Philip Caulfield.

Philip Caulfield, a former draft pick of the Washington Nationals in 2017 from Loyola Marymount University, brings a wealth of experience to the Blue Crabs. After his time in the Nationals’ organization, Caulfield played in both the American Association and the Frontier League before finding his place with the Long Island Ducks last year. During the previous season, Caulfield showcased his abilities with an impressive .288 batting average, along with an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .394.

Although Caulfield’s performance has dipped slightly this year, boasting a .220 batting average and four doubles, the Blue Crabs remain optimistic about his potential impact on the team. His versatility on the field is a significant asset, as Caulfield is proficient at playing second base, shortstop, and third base, adding depth and flexibility to the Blue Crabs’ lineup.

The Blue Crabs are embarking on a road trip, set to face the High Point Rockers in a three-game series. Following these away games, the team will return home to Waldorf, Maryland, where they will play host to the Lexington Counter Clocks. Fans eager to catch all the action can watch every game live on FloSports.

As the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs gear up for their intense series against the High Point Rockers, this trade with the Long Island Ducks highlights their commitment to strengthening their roster. Manager Tom Frick expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition of Philip Caulfield, stating, “We believe that Caulfield’s experience and versatility will be invaluable to our team. We’re excited to see how he contributes to our success both offensively and defensively.”

With their sights set on a successful season, the Blue Crabs aim to utilize Caulfield’s skills to bolster their lineup and solidify their position in the Atlantic League. The team remains hopeful that this trade will prove to be a significant move in their quest for victory and ultimately secure a spot in the postseason.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will face off against the High Point Rockers in an intense three-game series commencing today. Fans eagerly anticipate the performances of Philip Caulfield and the entire Blue Crabs team as they strive for victory on the road.

Like this: Like Loading...