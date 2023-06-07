LEONARDTOWN, MD – The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park is set to host a series of free outdoor activities, welcoming families, children, and adults of all ages. Taking place on the second Saturdays of June and October, these events aim to allow visitors to connect with nature and enjoy hands-on experiences.

Inspired by the “Forest School” learning styles popular in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages individuals to engage with the outdoors through curiosity and play. Whether young or old, participants are invited to discover nature in an immersive and interactive way, embracing the concept that there is no right or wrong approach to play.

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center has announced the following dates and activities for the upcoming sessions:

June 10, 2023 (12 – 2 p.m.): Insects & Jack-o-Lantern Seed Starts

October 14, 2023 (12 – 2 p.m.): Ghost Leaf Skeleton Rubbings

No registration is required for these events; however, organizers encourage attendees to notify the staff before their intended participation. By doing so, the center can ensure sufficient materials are available for all participants. Interested individuals can contact the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center at (301) 994-1471 or visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/USCTCenter for further information.

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center is situated within the scenic surroundings of Lexington Manor Passive Park, located at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. This tranquil location offers an ideal setting for outdoor activities, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in nature while exploring and learning.

It is important to note that admission to the events is free, and attendees can look forward to a rain-or-shine experience as long as there are no safety concerns such as heat advisories, heavy winds, or lightning. The organizers are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants.

The Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series is a fantastic opportunity for families to spend quality time together, away from the distractions of technology and screens. By engaging in hands-on activities and exploring the natural environment, both children and adults can rejuvenate their connection with nature and foster a greater appreciation for the world around them.

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center aims to create a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to enjoy the outdoors. By embracing the principles of Forest School learning, these events provide a unique and immersive experience that encourages a sense of wonder and exploration.

So mark your calendars for the upcoming Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center. Bring your loved ones, embrace the beauty of nature, and make lasting memories as you embark on a journey of discovery and play.

