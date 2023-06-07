ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Athletics and Recreation Crystal Gibson unveiled the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Tuesday afternoon. This distinguished class, comprising six outstanding athletes, marks the 21st induction class in the history of the Hall of Fame, which has been a cherished tradition for 33 years.

Gibson expressed her enthusiasm about the newest Seahawks joining the esteemed ranks of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Hall of Fame. She stated, “This class is composed of individuals who did more than just showcase exemplary skills in their competition arena, but also elevated their respective programs to a place of visibility we still benefit from to this day.”

The Class of 2023 includes Marc DiPasquale ’09 from The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland, Sarah (Sloane) Donovan ’05 from St. Paul’s School for Girls, Tara Jensen ’99 from Broadneck High School, Claire (Kodan) Scruggs ’11 from Sherwood High School, Gillian Sawyer ’17 from Wilde Lake High School, and Nick Tait ’17 from Sandy Spring Friends School.

The induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 20, as part of the 2023 Hawktoberfest festivities, which is the College’s version of homecoming. The six inductees will also be recognized at halftime during the Seahawks men’s soccer game against Penn State Berks at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

The Hall of Fame used to celebrate new inductees every year following its inauguration in 1990. However, since the Class of 2000 induction, the Hall of Fame has transitioned to a biennial recognition. Detailed information about this year’s inductees can be obtained by contacting Nairem Moran, the director of athletic communications, at 240-895-4482 or nmoran@smcm.edu.

Marc DiPasquale ’09, a former St. Mary’s College men’s lacrosse program member, holds the all-time records for face-off win percentage with .671 and career face-off wins with 842. DiPasquale also made significant contributions on offense, tallying 16 career points with five goals and 11 assists. Recognized as a 2009 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-America Honorable Mention, he led Division III in 2008 with a face-off win percentage of .695.

Sarah Donovan ’05, a versatile athlete, excelled in both field hockey and women’s lacrosse at St. Mary’s. As a midfielder in women’s lacrosse, she received four all-region selections and first-team honors in her rookie season. Throughout her career, Donovan was consistently named to the All-Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) First Team. She was a high-scoring forward in field hockey and earned a spot on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-South Region in 2004.

Tara Jensen ’99 was a multi-sport athlete, representing the Seahawks in women’s soccer, lacrosse, and basketball. Jensen secured three All-CAC First Team awards for soccer and lacrosse and contributed to the women’s basketball team’s first-ever CAC championship in 1997-98. Her impressive achievements include graduating as the women’s lacrosse all-time leader in goals against average (7.89) and save percentage (.590), as well as receiving two Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) All-American honors.

Claire Scruggs ’11 made history as the volleyball program’s first-ever American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American. In her debut year with the program in 2007, she received Honorable Mention recognition and was also named AVCA Mid-Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year. Throughout her career, Scruggs earned two AVCA All-Mid-Atlantic Region selections and was a four-time All-CAC honoree, including three first-team accolades.

Gillian Sawyer ’17, a standout in women’s soccer, left an indelible mark on the St. Mary’s program. She was a two-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Division III All-South Atlantic Region First Team selection and a four-time All-CAC recipient. In 2015 and 2016, Sawyer was honored as the CAC Player of the Year. Her impressive records include becoming the program’s all-time leader in points (109), goals (48), game-winning goals (13), and minutes played (5,543).

Nick Tait ’17, a prominent figure in men’s soccer, was a two-time NSCAA All-South Atlantic Region Second Team selection. He garnered four All-CAC nods, including three First Team selections from 2014 to 2016. Tait made a lasting impact on the Seahawk men’s soccer record books, ranking fourth all-time in game-winning goals (9) and fifth in points (88), goals (33), and assists (22). He also holds the record for minutes played with 5,715.

Gibson expressed her excitement for the upcoming induction ceremony and the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these Hawks. She eagerly awaits the return of the inductees, along with their families, friends, and teammates, to the College in October.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Hall of Fame Class of 2023 represents the epitome of athletic excellence and sportsmanship. These individuals demonstrated exceptional skills in their respective sports and elevated their programs to unprecedented heights. Their impact continues to be felt, leaving a lasting legacy within the St. Mary’s College athletic community.

For more information about the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and their remarkable achievements, don’t hesitate to contact Nairem Moran, director of athletic communications, at 240-895-4482 or nmoran@smcm.edu.

As the College prepares for the 21st induction class, the St. Mary’s Athletic Hall of Fame remains a testament to the rich history and tradition of athletic success at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

