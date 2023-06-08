PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 7, 2023 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has given its stamp of approval to the fiscal year (FY) 2024 general fund operating budget, amounting to $381 million. The budget, which will take effect on July 1, 2023, and conclude on June 30, 2024, represents a substantial increase of approximately $38.6 million compared to the FY 2023 budget.

The FY 2024 general fund budget has been meticulously balanced, incorporating several key financial considerations. Notably, it encompasses an additional $3.2 million in income tax revenue, $22.3 million in property tax revenue, and an $18.6 million increase in the use of the prior year’s fund balance pay-go. Simultaneously, there will be a $5.5 million decrease in other revenue categories, including health insurance reimbursement. Among the primary areas of focus for the increased revenues are the Capital Improvement Plan, the Board of Education, Technology Services, the Sheriff’s Office, and Career Emergency Medical Services, which will receive a combined total of $32 million.

Of the total general fund operating budget, 41% has been allocated to education, highlighting its significance. Moreover, education funding has received a boost of $13.4 million compared to the previous fiscal year, with a total allocation of $154.7 million for operations. This significant increase underscores the commitment of the Calvert County BOCC to prioritize education within the community.

In a statement regarding the budget adoption, BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance expressed the board’s unwavering dedication to responsible financial management and commitment to the well-being of Calvert County residents. He stated, “Adopting this budget shows the BOCC’s continuing dedication to a fiscally responsible budget and accountability to our citizens while supporting and financing valuable programs and services. The BOCC will continue to responsibly support the essential needs of Calvert County residents to ensure Calvert’s sustainability.”

Addressing the paramount concern of public safety, the FY 2024 budget has set aside funds for the creation of four new public safety positions. Additionally, the budget includes provisions for employing 14 new individuals and a 3% cost of living adjustment for county employees, further enhancing public safety measures and supporting the dedicated county workforce.

For more detailed information about the FY 2024 budget, interested parties can contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600 or contact Dawn Wood via email at Dawn.Wood@calvertcountymd.gov. The budget can also be accessed online at the official Calvert County website: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2628/Fiscal-Year-2024-Budget-Development.

With the adoption of this fiscally responsible budget, Calvert County is poised to maintain its commitment to educational excellence, public safety, and the overall well-being of its residents in the upcoming fiscal year.

