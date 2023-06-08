LA PLATA, Md. (June 6, 2023) – The Center for Wound Healing at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has once again achieved excellence in wound care, earning recognition from Healogics, a leading wound care provider. The center was awarded the prestigious Center of Distinction for its exceptional clinical outcomes and outstanding patient satisfaction rating.

Healogics’ Center of Distinction award is bestowed upon healthcare facilities that consistently meet rigorous clinical and operational results standards. The Center for Wound Healing at UM Charles Regional Medical Center has achieved outstanding outcomes for 12 consecutive months, maintaining a patient satisfaction rating higher than 92%.

The UM Charles Regional Center for Wound Healing team shows the 2022 Healogics Center of Distinction award it earned for the excellent care it delivers to patients. Based on 6,608 wound care encounters, the team earned 96.7% patient satisfaction, improving on the already excellent 2021 number by more than a percentage point. Front row, from left, are: Melanie Potts, front office coordinator; Christine Brann, RN; Erica Hall, RN, clinical program director; Suryakant Patel, MD, medical director; Rachel Katsouros, RN, clinical nurse manager; and Angelica Partin, front office coordinator. Back row, from left, are: Nolan Dinsmore, RN; Stephanie Powers, LPN, hyperbaric technician; and Elisa Swift, RN. Credit: UM Charles Regional Hospital

Erica Hall, RN, Clinical Program Director of the center, expressed her pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating, “For 2022, we had a patient satisfaction rating of 96.7%. Our excellent team approaches wound care from a patient-first perspective. It’s really fantastic to see that recognized, and I know our patients also appreciate our team’s dedication to excellence.”

The Center of Distinction award is highly regarded in the healthcare industry, with only approximately 285 out of 600 centers nationwide receiving this honor each year. It serves as a testament to the center’s commitment to providing exceptional patient care.

In 2022, the Center for Wound Healing at UM Charles Regional recorded a total of 6,608 wound care visits, representing an increase of 213 visits from the previous year. The center also administered 667 hyperbaric oxygen treatments. These numbers reflect the growing demand for specialized wound care services and the center’s ability to meet that demand effectively.

Furthermore, the multi-disciplinary team at the Center for Wound Healing achieved an impressive Patient Satisfaction Rate of 96.7%, surpassing the 95.56% rating recorded in 2021. This accomplishment highlights the center’s dedication to ensuring the best possible experience for its patients throughout their healing journey.

Apart from its exceptional team of healthcare providers, the Center for Wound Healing also boasts some of the most advanced technology in the field. Patients can access various cutting-edge treatment options, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, specialty wound dressings, wound debridement, bio-engineered skin substitutes, traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and multilayer compression therapy.

The center’s wound care team’s compassionate care and expertise have relieved countless patients suffering from chronic non-healing diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and non-healing surgical wounds. The combination of state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach has contributed to the center’s outstanding clinical outcomes and high patient satisfaction.

Dr. Stephen Smith, UM Charles Regional’s Chief Medical Officer, expressed his pride in the achievements of the wound healing team, stating, “We couldn’t be prouder of our wound healing team. This quality of care is on par with the best wound healing centers across the U.S., and every team member truly puts their heart into what they do.”

The Center for Wound Healing at UM Charles Regional Medical Center continues raising the bar in wound care, providing exceptional treatment, innovative technology, and compassionate care to needy patients. The recent recognition from Healogics further solidifies the center’s position as a leader in the field and underscores its commitment to excellence in healing and patient satisfaction.

Like this: Like Loading...