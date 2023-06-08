Piney Point, MD – Calling all young adventurers! Get ready for a thrilling outdoor experience at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, where kids can explore nature, engage in hands-on activities, and satisfy their curiosity about the Potomac River ecosystem. The Outdoor Adventure program, taking place from July 18-21, 2023, promises four days of excitement and education for children of different age groups.

Hosted at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum located at 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point, Maryland, the program is set to run from 9 AM to 3 PM each day. With limited availability, only 15 spots are available in each session, catering to older and younger children separately. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the official website or contact the organizers at 301-994-1471 to secure a spot.

Every day of the program will revolve around a unique nature theme, offering an array of engaging crafts and activities that will keep young minds entertained and curious. Participants will be able to delve into the wonders of Piney Point’s park grounds, providing them with firsthand experiences of the dynamic Potomac River ecosystem. Through guided exploration, children will gain a deeper understanding of the natural world while having a blast.

This interactive and educational program is designed to pique children’s interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). The Outdoor Adventure program aims to ignite a passion for learning among young participants by combining fun-filled crafts and hands-on activities. Through these activities, children can find answers to their most pressing questions about the environment.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is well-known for its dedication to preserving the region’s rich maritime heritage. Nestled on the Potomac River’s shores, the museum is an ideal location for young explorers to immerse themselves in nature and history simultaneously. From the lighthouse’s towering presence to the breathtaking views of the river, Piney Point offers a picturesque backdrop for an unforgettable outdoor adventure.

With safety as a top priority, the program organizers have limited the number of participants to ensure a quality experience for all attendees. This smaller group size allows for individual attention and fosters a supportive learning environment. Additionally, the program adheres to all relevant health and safety guidelines to provide parents with peace of mind.

Parents and guardians can find additional information about the Outdoor Adventure program on the official Facebook page, accessible at Facebook.com/1836Light. For web users, detailed information and tickets can be obtained by visiting https://fb.me/e/1gBqD4sTy.

As summer approaches, Piney Point beckons young adventurers to embark on an enriching journey through the great outdoors. With its diverse range of nature-themed activities and the opportunity to explore the Potomac River ecosystem, the Outdoor Adventure program promises to be an unforgettable experience for all participants. Secure a spot today and watch as your child’s imagination soars amidst the splendor of Piney Point.

Like this: Like Loading...