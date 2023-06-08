Lexington Park, MD. June 8, 2023 – The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is gearing up for an action-packed summer with a series of thrilling events that will captivate visitors of all ages. From craft workshops and film screenings to family-friendly activities and a spectacular car show, the museum promises an immersive experience for the community.

The highly anticipated Free Admission Day on June 14, 2023, is kicking off the summer festivities. In honor of Flag Day, visitors who arrive dressed in red, white, and blue will receive free entry to the museum throughout the day. It’s an excellent opportunity for families, aviation enthusiasts, and history buffs to explore the rich heritage housed within the museum’s walls.

For those looking to exercise their creativity, the museum will host Aviation Craft Workshops every other Wednesday starting June 14. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants can indulge in hands-on activities such as crafting paper airplanes and rockets. Admission to the workshops is free for all visitors, making it an ideal opportunity to learn while having fun.

The museum is also proud to present the Film on the Flight Line Series, featuring a selection of aviation-related movies. Taking place on the first Saturday of each month, from July to September, these outdoor screenings provide a unique cinematic experience. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs as they enjoy the films under the starry sky. Concessions will be available, ensuring that viewers can snack on their favorite treats. The series starts on July 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a thrilling aviation film.

Families are in for a treat on Saturday, July 22, with the much-anticipated Family Day. From noon to 2 p.m., the museum will be abuzz with activities suitable for all ages. Parents and children can bond over various engaging events while savoring cold treats to beat the summer heat. Family Day is free to attend, with paid admission to the museum.

As summer draws closer, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will host the Back 2 School Bash on Sunday, August 27. From noon to 2 p.m., the museum will provide educational, hands-on activities to prepare children for the upcoming school year. Additionally, a school supply drive will be conducted to support local students. The event is free, and refreshments will be available.

Saving the best for last, the museum’s annual Wheels & Wings Car Show is set to take place on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car enthusiasts and curious visitors alike will have the opportunity to marvel at an array of vintage custom cars. The event will feature delicious food, lively music, and abundant entertainment options, guaranteeing a day filled with fun and excitement. Admission to the car show is free, with paid admission to the museum.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, situated at the heart of Naval Air Station Patuxent River (Pax River), is a vital link between the U.S. Navy’s missions and the surrounding community. Its extensive collection and mission focus on researching, developing, testing, and evaluating experimental concepts related to Naval Aviation. The museum proudly showcases 26 unique aircraft, along with artifacts, simulators, films, and books that span the rich history of Naval Aviation.

Operating hours for the museum are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors seeking additional information about the summer events and the museum can visit their official website at www.paxmuseum.org.

