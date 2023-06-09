ANNAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 — Jared DeMarinis, the former Director of the Candidacy and Campaign Finance Division at the Maryland State Board of Elections, was named the new State Administrator of Elections today. This announcement was made during a special State Board of Elections session following a unanimous vote in DeMarinis’ favor.

Known for his clarity of vision and collaborative approach to leadership, DeMarinis has dedicated the past 18 years to overseeing candidate and campaign organization finances. His role was instrumental in ensuring the adherence of such entities to Maryland’s campaign finance laws.

DeMarinis will enter his new role as State Administrator on September 1, 2023, succeeding the retiring Ms. Linda Lamone. “Mr. DeMarinis impressed the board with his clarity of vision and collaborative leadership philosophy,” said Board Chair William Voelp.

DeMarinis will oversee Maryland’s election procedures in his upcoming capacity, including coordinating with local election boards during the 2024 presidential election. Further responsibilities encompass supervising significant alterations to voting systems and election procedures approved by the Maryland General Assembly in 2024 and 2026.

DeMarinis’ appointment comes after a thorough review of several qualified candidates. “Our collective deliberation resulted in our unanimous decision to support and put forward Jared DeMarinis as Maryland’s next State Administrator,” said Board Member Michael G. Summers. He praised DeMarinis for his 18 years of dedicated service, his passion for impartial elections, his vision for the Board, and his innovative approach to enhancing the responsibilities of the office.

DeMarinis’s prior role included managing staff and regulating the campaign finance activity of over 2,000 active campaign and independent expenditure committees throughout Maryland. As a public figurehead, he maintained a reputation for excellent customer service and a nonpartisan approach.

Since 2005, DeMarinis has been a Council on Government Ethics Laws (COGEL) member and served as an international election monitor in countries such as Estonia, the Bahamas, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. He resides in Anne Arundel County with his two daughters.

The State Board also recognized the invaluable contributions of Linda Lamone, the outgoing State Administrator. Lamone led the State Board for 25 years, weathering historic elections, sweeping overhauls of the election article, a worldwide pandemic, and more. Her professional and impartial leadership won her national recognition.

Lamone’s retirement announcement on April 10, 2023 triggered the search for a new administrator. Lamone agreed to facilitate a smooth transition until her retirement takes effect on August 31, 2023. The Maryland Senate will review DeMarinis’ appointment during the 2024 Legislative Session.

