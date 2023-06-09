HUNTINGTOWN, MD – The unyielding bond between two decorated combat veterans, Col. Michael Sweeney, U.S. Army Retired, and Vietnam War veteran Al Kincaid, sparked a potent chain of selfless acts and community service that continues to echo in Calvert County, Maryland. This fellowship between neighbors, nurtured since 1978, has grown into a legacy that’s revitalizing their community and transforming the lives of veteran families through an innovative non-profit organization. Adam Kincaid Al Kincade

The bond between Sweeney and Kincaid deepened when they became next-door neighbors in 1978, developing into more than mere acquaintances. Reflecting their steadfast commitment to service and community, Sweeney offered his electricity supply to Kincaid during the construction of his family home, refusing any reimbursement.

This inherent spirit of goodwill was integral to both veterans. “It’s the right thing to do” was their common mantra when doing something good for others. Their service commitment transcended their lives and careers, inspiring the next generations.

After circling the globe sailing, Kincaid became a successful entrepreneur, founding several businesses, including Valor Home. Sweeney, after 38 years of military service, transitioned into government contracting. The ripples of their career impacts are still tangible; their commitment to service is echoed in the work of their children.

Sweeney’s son, a retired Army veteran with a distinguished 23-year service, and his grandson, presently training as an Armor Crewman in the U.S. Army, continue to uphold the family’s military tradition. On the other hand, Kincaid’s son Adam and his business partner Brian Bauer, both Calvert County natives, are the co-owners of Valor Home. They have extended the family legacy into the philanthropic sector as co-founders of Operation: Raise the Roof, a newly established 501(c)(3) non-profit.

“We are so lucky to have grown up in Calvert County. Mike Sweeney is a big reason why I have the entrepreneurial spirit I do today. Brian and I are grateful to continue the legacy of service these fine veterans started decades ago,” stated Adam Kincaid.

Operation: Raise the Roof is committed to supporting veteran families in need, providing them with safe and sustainable homes topped with brand-new roofs, free of charge. Born out of the community-driven spirit of Calvert County, the organization transitioned from hosting quarterly Raise the Roof events to become an autonomous non-profit with ambitious plans for extensive community impact.

“In the military, we’re bound by a single purpose greater than the individual—to serve the man or woman to the left and right of them,” Al Kincaid shared. “At Operation: Raise the Roof, we’re helping veteran families and their communities become stronger by securing their homes with well-built roofs.”

When Sweeney’s home sustained storm damage, he turned to Valor Home for help. Praising the company, he said, “This company has gone above and beyond to recognize and help the men and women who raised their right hand and took an oath to defend and protect our freedom. They do much more for veterans than most other companies, and with Operation: Raise the Roof, powered by Valor Home, our nation’s finest can feel more secure under the sturdy roofs they will receive.”

In recognition of this inspiring legacy, a Celebration of Service event will be honoring Mike and Janet Sweeney on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at 1860 Oldfield Drive, Huntingtown, MD 20639. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information or to donate to Operation: Raise the Roof, visit operationrtr.com or call 1-833-83-VALOR.

The legacy of Sweeney and Kincaid has woven an intricate tapestry of community support, mentorship, and entrepreneurial spirit in Calvert County. The fruits of their commitment to service now take the form of secure roofs over the heads of the veterans’ families, providing them with a safe and comfortable place they can call home.

Operation: Raise the Roof, an organization born out of this bond of service, is setting a remarkable example of what can be accomplished when community support is harnessed effectively. The initiative showcases how a shared commitment to service can evolve into meaningful contributions that uplift those in need and inspire entire communities to rally together.

For Valor Home, community service isn’t just about providing high-quality roofing solutions. It’s about giving back to the people who have served their country and by extension, helping their community thrive. In this spirit, Valor Home continues to make significant strides in supporting veterans, reinforcing its mission of “passing on goodness.”

As Calvert County sees a resurgence of community initiatives aimed at uplifting veteran families, the exemplary lives of Col. Michael Sweeney and Al Kincaid serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Their ongoing legacy, reflected in the work of their children and businesses they have influenced, continues to impact the community, reminding everyone that the spirit of service, once kindled, can spark a fire of change that burns brightly across generations.

The Celebration of Service event on June 15, 2023, honors the incredible journey of Mike and Janet Sweeney and highlights the crucial role that community-driven organizations like Valor Home and Operation: Raise the Roof play in enriching the lives of veteran families. Attendees will have the chance to witness the spirit of service in action, reinforcing the message that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

As the legacy of these two combat veterans continues to unfold, the residents of Calvert County and beyond look forward to seeing the positive impact of their lifelong commitment to service. The story of these two veterans is a powerful testament to the impact that a dedication to service and community can have on the world around us.

Like this: Like Loading...