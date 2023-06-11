Update 6/12/2023: In an alarming incident that has shaken Charles County, law enforcement officers are actively investigating a double homicide at a local apartment complex on Lake Drive in Waldorf. The distressing event occurred on Friday, claiming the lives of two men.

Dispatched following reports of gunshots around 7:30 a.m., authorities arrived at the scene to find one man, later identified as Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf, who had tragically succumbed to his gunshot wounds in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Concurrently, another gunshot victim, Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, was reported at a nearby hospital. Despite exhaustive medical efforts, Jackson could not be saved. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed both fatalities are interrelated, declaring the incident a double homicide.

The circumstances of this gruesome crime are currently under investigation. The assigned investigators are meticulously gathering evidence and combing through the scene to unveil details about the incident. At this point, information about possible suspects or motives remains undisclosed, with the detectives appealing to the public for any information that may aid in their ongoing investigation.

While the community mourns the loss of Beale and Jackson, the resolve to unearth the truth behind this gruesome incident remains steadfast. This is a developing story; updates will be provided as the investigation advances.

Residents are encouraged to assist in the ongoing investigation by reporting any suspicious activity or potentially helpful information to Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Information can also be relayed through the P3Intel mobile app.

