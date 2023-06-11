DAHLGREN, Va. – Residents near the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren can expect an increase in noise levels from June 12-16 due to the range testing planned by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). The NSWCDD, a leader in the development of technologically superior warfare systems, has scheduled tests between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The testing exercises, part of the NSWCDD’s ongoing efforts to design and integrate advanced warfare systems to safeguard the nation, may cause significant noise disruptions in the surrounding communities. During these tests, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as outlined in 33 CFR 334.230, will be limited to ensure safety.

The NSWCDD is committed to ensuring the country’s national security by delivering warfare systems capable of defeating any adversaries. This mission is reflected in their efforts to refine and improve 21st-century warfare technology consistently.

Given the dynamic nature of such operations, residents should note that range schedules are prone to frequent changes. For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, NSWCDD encourages locals to use their toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656. Further information is also accessible via the Potomac River Test Range website, which offers updates and details about ongoing and upcoming tests.

For any inquiries or additional information, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office is available to assist. They can be reached at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or through their direct line at (540) 653-8154. The NSWCDD appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the local communities during these testing periods as they continue their vital work to ensure national security.

These range tests are critical steps in the NSWCDD’s process of providing the U.S. Navy with cutting-edge technology. As such, disruptions are regrettable but necessary for the security and protection of the nation. The NSWCDD urges the public to remain patient during these periods, emphasizing their crucial role in developing and advancing the country’s defense capabilities.

As the NSWCDD continues its rigorous testing schedules, the need for public understanding and support becomes increasingly important. While some may see it as an inconvenience, the organization stresses that these tests are not just about perfecting warfare systems. They represent a commitment to the nation’s and its people’s ongoing protection. With the completion of each test, the U.S. edges closer to possessing a more secure defense, all thanks to the dedicated work of the teams at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

