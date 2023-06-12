Erie, PA – The Bowie Baysox came close to securing their first series sweep of the season on Sunday but fell short as they suffered a 5-2 defeat against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park. Although they could not complete a stunning comeback, the Baysox avoided being shut out for only the second time this year.

Bowie consistently scored runs early in the game throughout the week, but left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter stifled their offensive prowess. Hurter showcased his skill by delivering four scoreless innings with seven impressive strikeouts. The Baysox did collect four hits off Hurter, but they were all singles, and only one runner advanced to second base.

Erie received strong relief pitching from RJ Petit (W, 1-1) and Sean Guenther, who held the Baysox at bay until the eighth inning. Then, Michael Bienlien surrendered a run when Billy Cook connected with an RBI single, extending Erie’s lead. In the ninth inning, Bowie scored two runs, including a bases-loaded walk drawn by Tim Susnara. However, their potential rally ended as a groundout with the bases loaded sealed their defeat.

On the defensive side, Chayce McDermott took the mound for Bowie and pitched four solid innings. McDermott exhibited good control, walking only one batter while striking out five. Despite his efforts, McDermott (L, 4-5) conceded an early run in the second inning, driven in by Luis Santana’s RBI. Erie capitalized on a throwing error by the catcher, bringing in an unearned run in the third inning. In the sixth inning, three more runs were scored against Bowie’s Conner Loeprich and Nolan Hoffman. Xavier Moore and Wandisson Charles provided strong relief pitching, contributing scoreless outings.

Although Bowie missed out on their first series sweep of the season, their overall performance in the series was commendable. They hold a 23-32 record for the season as they leave Erie. The Baysox will now prepare for a demanding 14-game stretch, starting with a seven-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. and will occur at Prince George’s Stadium.

Despite their loss, the Baysox remain determined to build on their recent success and continue their pursuit of victory as the season progresses.

Like this: Like Loading...