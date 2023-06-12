PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Major traffic safety improvements are slated to commence in Prince Frederick’s Industrial Park, according to the Calvert County Department of Public Works. The county has informed residents of imminent roadworks at two significant intersections – Skipjack Road and MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road), and Jibsail Drive and MD 231. The planned work begins on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, respectively, and is expected to last seven days per location, depending on weather conditions.

The construction forms part of an ongoing initiative to improve traffic flow and safety around Hallowing Point Park. The county aims to facilitate safer and more efficient access to the park by resolving identified traffic issues. The public works department undertook the first phase of this ambitious project in 2020, building a second entrance at the rear of Hallowing Point Park to divert some of the traffic congestion at the main park entrance on MD 231.

The work at the intersection of Skipjack Road and MD 231 will necessitate a temporary single-lane closure on the outbound side of Skipjack Road. Instead of a detour, a modified traffic plan will be implemented for this project phase. There will be a temporary closure at the intersection of Jibsail Drive and MD 231, with a detour route set up using Ketch Road to Skipjack Road to access MD 231 Eastbound. Throughout the construction, the park entrance on MD 231 will remain operational.

Residents and interested parties can access project information and updates at the county’s website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TrafficImprovement.

The county plans a subsequent project phase after the completion and reopening of both the Skipjack Road and MD 231 and the Jibsail Drive and MD 231 intersections. This next step will encompass further enhancements to the main park entrance. The county will announce specific closure dates and detour routes ahead of the next construction phase through news releases and social media updates to keep residents informed.

This strategic project underscores the county’s commitment to road safety and infrastructure improvement, aiming to provide residents and visitors with a safer, more efficient transit experience. The project’s success relies not only on effective planning and execution but also on the cooperation and understanding of local residents who will be temporarily inconvenienced during the construction phase. It signifies a major step forward in the county’s overall plans for urban development and traffic safety enhancements in and around the Prince Frederick Industrial Park.

