FAULKNER, MD – A fatal motor accident that occurred in Charles County, Maryland, earlier today has left one individual dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Maryland State Police. The deceased’s identity is currently withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The accident, which involved a Dodge Durango, occurred on northbound U.S. Route 301, just north of MD Route 234. It was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. The deceased individual was a passenger in the Dodge and was pronounced dead at the scene by Charles County emergency medical services personnel.

In response to the crash, two others who suffered injuries were airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., by a U.S. Park Police helicopter for medical attention. The nature and extent of their injuries are currently undisclosed.

Preliminary investigations suggest the Dodge was heading north on U.S. Route 301 when it inexplicably hit an embankment and subsequently overturned. The specific circumstances leading up to this fatal incident remain unknown at this time, and further investigations are underway.

Following the accident, northbound lanes of U.S. Route 301 were closed for over two hours, causing significant traffic disruption. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with these road closures.

First responders to the scene included personnel from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Fire and EMS Departments, and the U.S. Park Police. Their collaborative efforts were crucial in managing the aftermath of the tragic incident, ensuring the safety of other motorists, and initiating necessary investigative procedures.

The precise cause of the accident is currently under active investigation by the Maryland State Police. As this is an ongoing investigation, more details about the crash’s circumstances are expected to emerge in due course.

The Maryland State Police have appealed to the public for any information that may assist with their investigation. Individuals with knowledge about the incident are encouraged to come forward.

This unfortunate event underscores the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences that can result from traffic accidents. As we await more information about this incident, our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased and injured during this difficult time.

