COLLEGE PARK, MD (June 9, 2023) – Twenty-nine officers representing 15 law enforcement agencies in Maryland proudly completed the rigorous 40-hour DUI Institute program at the University of Maryland. Established in 2003, this comprehensive program aims to cultivate leaders in enforcing alcohol-impaired driving laws.

The DUI Institute, a collaborative effort between the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, the University of Maryland Department of Behavioral and Community Health, and police officers from across the state, provides specialized training on enforcing laws related to driving under the influence. Over the years, the program has witnessed the graduation of more than 475 officers.

The highly anticipated graduation ceremony occurred today, marking the successful conclusion of the DUI Institute held from June 4 to June 9. Participating officers from various law enforcement agencies are now equipped with updated knowledge and skills to combat alcohol-impaired driving effectively.

Among the agencies represented at this year’s DUI Institute are the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Baltimore County Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Frostburg City Police Department, Gaithersburg Police Department, Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbelt Police Department, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Montgomery County Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department, Town of North East Police Department, University of Maryland – College Park Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative, emphasized the significance of providing additional training and resources to law enforcement officers statewide. The objective is to eliminate irresponsible individuals from the roadways who choose to drive impaired, thereby endangering the lives of others. Administrator Nizer commended the graduates of the DUI Institute for their unwavering dedication to highway safety and expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with them to reduce preventable roadway deaths.

Throughout the DUI Institute, participants delved into the latest information regarding the efficacy of impaired driving countermeasures, including ignition interlocks, DUI courts, and sobriety checkpoints. Moreover, officers received advanced training in conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, honing their skills through practical applications with volunteer participants. The curriculum also encompassed topics such as the physiology of alcohol and cannabis, addiction and abuse, and courtroom testimony.

The University of Maryland’s DUI Institute plays a vital role in shaping law enforcement leaders in Maryland, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to combat the persistent issue of alcohol-impaired driving. As the graduates embark on their future endeavors, their enhanced expertise and training are expected to contribute significantly to reducing the occurrence of preventable accidents caused by impaired driving.

Like this: Like Loading...