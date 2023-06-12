Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health has released the initial data from the first round of Medicaid renewals, marking an important step in ensuring eligible individuals maintain their coverage. In May, Maryland processed renewals for Medicaid participants, following the requirement to verify eligibility information as stipulated by federal law.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid participants were exempt from providing renewal information to retain coverage. However, with the situation improving, the state has now commenced the process of verifying eligibility over the next year. Maryland Medicaid processed 119,803 renewals in May alone, with various outcomes for the participants.

Out of the total number of renewals, 76,104 individuals were deemed eligible to have their coverage extended. Notably, 5,504 participants who had not submitted updated information were re-enrolled based on their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Unfortunately, 10,032 participants were found ineligible based on the information provided and were subsequently disenrolled. An additional 24,643 individuals were disenrolled for procedural reasons, such as failing to update their eligibility information.

For those who were disenrolled, there is a 120-day reconsideration period, during which they can submit outstanding redetermination information. If their eligibility is confirmed, their coverage will be reinstated retroactively to the disenrollment date. Alternatively, if they are no longer eligible, they will be given instructions on filing an appeal. Disenrolled participants will also receive information on enrolling in other low or no-cost coverage options through Maryland Health Connection. Additionally, individuals over the age of 65 will be informed about enrolling in Medicare.

Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Maryland Department of Health Secretary, expressed the department’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible Marylanders retain their Medicaid coverage. She urged current Medicaid recipients to review and update their information promptly. Dr. Scott also encouraged friends and family members to reach out and ensure that their loved ones on Medicaid have done the necessary check-in.

Ryan Moran, Deputy Secretary of Health Care Financing and Medicaid Director, emphasized the importance of transparency and data-driven decision-making throughout the renewal process. As the department gathers more data on disenrolled individuals, they plan to refine its outreach strategies to assist eligible Marylanders in retaining their coverage.

Maryland has implemented several strategies to facilitate the renewal process, including utilizing SNAP eligibility information to determine Medicaid eligibility. This approach, implemented for the first time during the recent renewal review, proved instrumental in helping Medicaid enrollees maintain their coverage. The Maryland Department of Health remains committed to ensuring that all eligible individuals in the state have access to Medicaid services.

In line with this commitment, the department has launched the Medicaid Check-In campaign, encouraging Maryland’s nearly 1.8 million Medicaid participants to stay vigilant and respond promptly to any mail, email, or text messages regarding their coverage.

For individuals who are no longer eligible for Medicaid, Maryland Health Connection offers a variety of options for low or no-cost coverage. To learn more, please visit their website at https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/.

For additional information about the Medicaid Check-In campaign, please visit marylandhealthconnection.gov/checkin or health.maryland.gov/mmcp.

Like this: Like Loading...