Waldorf, Monday, June 12th – In a thrilling makeup game, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs staged a remarkable comeback against the Lancaster Barnstormers, securing a dramatic walk-off victory with a final score of 10-9. The game, originally scheduled for opening day, served as the conclusion to a four-game homestand for the Blue Crabs before embarking on a six-day road trip. Neil Uskali, recently acquired from the High Point Rockers, took the mound for Lancaster.

The Lancaster Barnstormers got off to a strong start when Joseph Carpenter smashed a solo home run in the second inning, giving his team an early lead. The momentum continued in the following inning as Andretty Cordero and Jack Conley each hit three-run shots, propelling Lancaster to a commanding 7-0 advantage after just three innings of play.

Meanwhile, the Blue Crabs struggled to find their rhythm against Lancaster’s pitcher, Nile Ball. However, in the bottom of the sixth, K.C. Hobson drove a ball down the right-field line, delivering the Blue Crabs’ first game run. The match was briefly interrupted by a rain delay during the sixth inning, but play resumed once the tarp was removed.

In the subsequent inning, Ryan Haug connected with a ball that sailed over the second baseman’s head, allowing Khalil Lee to score another run for the Blue Crabs. The score stood at 7-2, offering a glimmer of hope for Southern Maryland.

With the Barnstormers still leading by a comfortable margin, the game entered the top of the ninth inning. Lancaster scratched across two additional runs, extending their lead to seven. However, the Blue Crabs were not ready to concede defeat.

In a stunning turn of events, Isaias Quiroz and Khalil Lee both contributed crucial hits for the Blue Crabs. Michael Baca’s single took an unexpected hop over Cordero at third base, evaded the grasp of the left fielder, and rolled all the way to the wall. Baca advanced to third base, igniting a spark in the Southern Maryland team. Quiroz followed up with a single into left field, tying the game at nine runs apiece.

Lancaster intentionally walked Khalil Lee, hoping to force a favorable matchup with the next batter. The Blue Crabs countered by sending pinch-hitter Jose Rosario to the plate. On the second pitch, Rosario hit a fly ball to center field. Melvin Mercedes, the center fielder for the Barnstormers, could not make the catch, allowing Alex Crosby to touch home plate and secure the game-winning run. The Blue Crabs celebrated their hard-fought victory, completing an astonishing comeback.

With this extraordinary win, the Waldorf Warriors improved their record against the Lancaster Barnstormers to 4-0 for the season. The triumph also propelled the Blue Crabs back to eight games above .500, marking an impressive feat for the team. Their road trip will commence on Tuesday with a three-game series in Gastonia, followed by a weekend matchup against the High Point Rockers. Fans can catch all the game’s action, as they will be broadcast live on FloSports.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ remarkable comeback victory is a testament to their resilience and determination. They showcased their ability to rally from a significant deficit, thrilling fans and solidifying their position as a formidable force in the league.

