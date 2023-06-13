In a move that solidifies the future of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks baseball program, interim head coach Brad Sullivan has been officially named as the new head coach. Sullivan, who took on the interim role for the spring 2023 season, has been an integral part of the Hawks coaching staff since 2017, and his promotion comes as a result of his exceptional performance and dedication to the team.

Brad Sullivan’s journey with the CSM baseball program began in 2017 when he joined as a volunteer assistant coach. Recognizing his potential, the program swiftly transitioned him to a paid assistant coach position in 2018. Over the years, Sullivan has proven himself as a valuable asset to the team, serving as the third base coach and the hitting coach from 2018 to 2022 before assuming the role of interim head coach.

Under Sullivan’s guidance, the Hawks have achieved significant milestones and experienced a resurgence in recent seasons. In 2021, after an eight-year hiatus, the team returned to the Region 20 Division II postseason tournament. The following year, they secured their first postseason win in recent history, marking back-to-back appearances in the game. Building on their success, the Hawks continued their momentum in the 2023 season, earning their third consecutive playoff berth and finishing the year with an 18-23 overall record.

One of Sullivan’s notable contributions to the team is his role in developing and coaching several standout players. His efforts have led to the recognition of multiple athletes as All-MD JUCO and All-Region 20 Division II honorees. In 2022, Mikey Guy, under Sullivan’s tutelage, earned the prestigious title of NJCAA All-American. This spring, three Hawks players—Justin Aponte, Andrew Leginze, and Roy Tayman—earned spots on the All-Region 20 Division II Team, further showcasing Sullivan’s ability to nurture talent.

Brad Sullivan expressed his enthusiasm for the promotion and shared his thoughts on taking over the baseball program full-time. “I am very excited to take over the baseball program here at the College of Southern Maryland full-time,” he stated. Reflecting on the past season, he described it as a successful one and a stepping stone toward preparing himself for the head coach role. Sullivan thanked his assistant coaches, Todd Snell and Zach Roll, for their invaluable support during his interim tenure.

Sullivan also acknowledged the impact of his predecessor, former head coach Aaron Michael, in shaping his coaching philosophy. Drawing from the knowledge he acquired under Michael’s guidance, Sullivan is eager to apply those lessons in his first full year as head coach. Furthermore, he emphasized his commitment to upholding the winning tradition that the CSM Hawks have established in recent years.

With Brad Sullivan now officially at the helm of the CSM Hawks baseball program, players, staff, and fans have renewed optimism and anticipation. Sullivan’s proven track record and dedication to the team make him a natural fit for the head coaching position. As the Hawks continue to strive for excellence, all eyes will be on Coach Sullivan as he leads the team into the future, aiming to build upon their recent successes and elevate the program to new heights.

