Annapolis, MD – The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC), the respected voice of student government in Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), has recently elected its officers for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. At the helm of this influential organization, Broadneck High School junior Brenton Meade has been re-elected as president. Joining him in leading the student body is Samira Ibrahim, a junior at Severna Park High School, who has been elected as Vice President.

CRASC, representing all secondary school students enrolled in AACPS, aims to foster leadership skills, promote sportsmanship, and spearhead initiatives that benefit the entire student body. The association’s newly elected officers will be crucial in fulfilling these objectives.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Public Schools

In addition to Meade and Ibrahim, several other capable individuals have been appointed to key positions within CRASC. Mara Babb, a student at Crofton High School, will serve as the Secretary of Legislation. Michelle Fadele from Chesapeake High School has been entrusted with the role of Secretary of Education. At the same time, Suha Kim of Arundel High School will assume the position of Secretary of Communications. Jason Semanoff Jr., hailing from Chesapeake Bay Middle School, has been appointed as the Middle School Coordinator. Lastly, Nelson Zheng from Severna Park High School will serve as the Secretary of Service.

One of CRASC’s significant responsibilities is the annual election of the Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB), a position recognized by state law. The SMOB, who the governor appoints, holds the unique distinction of being the only student in the country to possess full voting rights on a local Board of Education.

For those interested in discovering more about CRASC and the various student leadership opportunities available within AACPS, additional information can be found on their website at www.aacps.org/crasc.

As the 2023-24 academic year approaches, CRASC’s newly elected officers stand poised to make a meaningful impact on Anne Arundel County’s educational landscape. The association’s commitment to empowering student voices, promoting positive change, and enhancing the overall student experience remains unwavering. With their dedicated leadership, CRASC is well-positioned to continue serving as a driving force for progress in AACPS.

