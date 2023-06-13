GLEN BURNIE, MD (June 12, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has announced the revival of the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permit program for plug-in electric vehicles. Under the new regulation, drivers of plug-in electric vehicles or certain plug-in hybrid electric vehicles registered in Maryland can utilize the HOV lanes on I-270 and US 50, irrespective of the number of passengers, as long as they apply for and display an HOV permit on their vehicle.

Maryland had previously implemented a similar program that expired in September 2022. However, the recent approval of House Bill 123 by the Maryland General Assembly and its subsequent signing into law by Governor Wes Moore has led to the program’s reinstatement. This decision comes in response to the state’s exponential growth of electric vehicle registrations. In 2012, only 609 electric vehicles were registered in Maryland, but that number has now surged to over 72,000.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld highlighted the significant increase in EV registrations and expressed optimism about the state’s future. He stated, “Maryland’s EV registrations have increased significantly over the past decade and continue to rise. By offering incentives for EVs, including the use of HOV lanes, Maryland will move closer to reaching its goal of 300,000 registered EVs by 2025 – and the goal of reducing greenhouse gases 60% by 2031.”

Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer emphasized the benefits of the HOV permit program for EV drivers and anticipated its popularity among a growing number of EVs on the road. Nizer assured customers that the MVA’s priority was to make the application and acquisition process for the permit as convenient as possible. Interested individuals can order a sticker for the HOV permit through their myMVA account for a fee of $5. Alternatively, permits will be available at all MVA branch offices, licensed dealerships, and Tag & Title agencies.

It is important to note that customers who possessed a previous HOV permit must order a new sticker, as the earlier permits expired in September 2022.

To qualify for the HOV permit, a vehicle must meet specific criteria for a plug-in electric drive vehicle. These criteria include being primarily manufactured for use on roads and highways, having a weight of no more than 8,500 pounds, and being capable of recharging from an external electricity source. Additional information about the HOV permit program can be found on the MVA’s official website.

With the reintroduction of the HOV permit program, Maryland aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and promote eco-friendly transportation. The state hopes to incentivize individuals to choose electric cars by granting EV drivers access to HOV lanes, reducing emissions, and contributing to a cleaner environment. As the number of registered electric vehicles continues to grow, Maryland is steadfast in its commitment to reaching its ambitious goals in the coming years.

