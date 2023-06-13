LA PLATA, Md. (June 14, 2023) — The Maryland Nurses Association (MNA) District 9 annual dinner and awards celebration recently took place, recognizing the exemplary contributions of healthcare professionals. Two nurses from UM Charles Regional Medical Center were honored for their outstanding work in the field of nursing.

Mary Hannah, RN, BSN, MPH, CDCES, Director of Population Health programs and Case Management services at UM Charles Regional, received the prestigious MNA District 9 Nurse of the Year award. This esteemed accolade acknowledges a licensed, practicing registered nurse who demonstrates excellence in nursing.

UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s Kathleen Miller, left, a registered nurse in the hospital’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), and Mary Hannah, a registered nurse and Director of Population Health programs and Case Management services, were honored with awards at the Maryland Nurses Association District 9 annual dinner earlier this year. Miller received the Paula Luskus Heart of Service Award and Hannah was named the MNA District 9 Nurse of the Year. Credit: UM Charles Regional Medical Center

Hannah’s responsibilities encompass overseeing various hospital programs, including diabetes education, case management, palliative care services, and the hospital’s transportation to wellness project. She was acknowledged for her dedication to mentoring young nurses and helping patients manage their care and recovery following their discharge. Under Hannah’s leadership, the Population Health team has successfully implemented collaborative programs that have positively impacted the health of Charles County’s 160,000 residents.

Hannah expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m honored and humbled to be recognized. I know that the programs my team and I implement at the hospital really impact patient health, even if that caregiving is not administered directly at the bedside. It’s gratifying to see those efforts recognized.”

Kathleen Miller, RN, a registered nurse in the hospital’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), was honored with the Paula Luskus Heart of Service Award. This award commends a registered nurse who exemplifies exceptional service in the nursing profession. Recipients of this award are known for their well-rounded approach, demonstrating perseverance, passion, and a commitment to both the field of nursing and the community.

Miller, who has been an active member of MNA for many years and currently serves as the organization’s treasurer, has been an employee of UM Charles Regional since 1993. Her nomination described her as an inspirational figure in nursing due to her open heart and relentless compassion. Miller fosters a positive workplace and a culture of compassionate care by supporting her team members while holding them accountable.

Receiving the Paula Luskus Heart of Service award held a special significance for Miller as she knew the award’s namesake personally. She expressed her excitement, saying, “I was very excited. She (Luskus) was a woman to be reckoned with, so receiving this award is very rewarding, personally and professionally.”

Dana Cecil, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at UM Charles Regional, commended Hannah and Miller for their exceptional contributions to patient care. “Mary and Kathy are exemplary nurses who are outstanding examples of the professionalism and dedication our nurses demonstrate every day, and their work reflects the variety of ways our nurses care for our patients before, during, and after they are in the hospital,” said Cecil. “They provide outstanding care, and I am glad they call UM Charles Regional home.”

The Maryland Nurses Association District 9 represents nurses working and/or living in Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties, serving the community since 1977. District 9 annually recognizes significant nursing accomplishments and service in Southern Maryland through awards and scholarships. The association also provides educational opportunities for all nurses.

The dedication and commitment demonstrated by Mary Hannah and Kathleen Miller are a testament to the professionalism and compassion exhibited by nurses in the Southern Maryland community. Their recognition at the MNA District 9 awards celebration highlights their outstanding contributions to the field of nursing and the well-being of patients at UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

