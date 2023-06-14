La Plata, MD – The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new multi-purpose synthetic turf field at Laurel Springs Regional Park. The event, open to the community, is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, with a rain date set for June 23. Attendees are invited to join the festivities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Laurel Springs Regional Park located at 5940 Radio Station Rd, La Plata.

The event’s highlight will be the ceremonial ribbon cutting, scheduled promptly for 5:30 p.m. Exciting activities and attractions await attendees, including an array of delectable food trucks, recreational demonstrations, and generous giveaways. The versatile synthetic turf field will accommodate a range of sports, including football, soccer, and both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse games.

Funding for the synthetic turf field was made possible through the Program Open Space Grant, in addition to other local funding sources. This investment ensures that the community can access a top-quality playing surface suitable for various sports and recreational activities. Laurel Springs Regional Park welcomes visitors from 8 a.m. until dusk, providing ample opportunities for outdoor enjoyment.

Individuals seeking further information on Laurel Springs Regional Park are encouraged to visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at 301-932-3470 or via email at CCPR@CharlesCountyMD.gov. For citizens with special needs, the Maryland Relay Service can be contacted at 711 or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.

The unveiling of the new synthetic turf field at Laurel Springs Regional Park marks an exciting development for the local community. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has worked diligently to provide a state-of-the-art facility that caters to the diverse sporting needs of residents.

This multi-purpose field offers a much-needed upgrade to the park’s amenities, expanding the range of sports that individuals of all ages can enjoy. Football, soccer, and lacrosse enthusiasts can now look forward to practicing and competing on a premium synthetic turf surface that guarantees optimal performance and safety.

Funding for the project was made possible through a combination of resources, with the Program Open Space Grant playing a significant role. This grant program, along with other local funding sources, demonstrates the commitment of Charles County to investing in recreational infrastructure that enhances the quality of life for its residents.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, set to take place on June 22 at Laurel Springs Regional Park, promises to be a community celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the official opening of the new field firsthand as they gather for the ceremonial ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. The event aims to unite the community and showcase the remarkable achievements made possible through collaborative efforts.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, the event will feature various activities and attractions to keep attendees entertained. Food trucks will be on-site, offering a delectable selection of culinary delights. Recreational demonstrations will provide a glimpse into the sporting potential of the synthetic turf field, while generous giveaways will add an element of excitement to the occasion.

With its new synthetic turf field, Laurel Springs Regional Park will undoubtedly become a hub for sports and recreational activities in the region. Its convenient location and versatile playing surface make it an ideal destination for athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. The extended hours of operation, from 8 a.m. until dusk, ensure that individuals can make the most of the park’s facilities throughout the day.

