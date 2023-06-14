PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Local residents surrounding the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are bracing for an increase in nighttime noise due to scheduled testing events set to begin in late June and extend through July 2023.

NAS Patuxent River officials announced that pilots would conduct late-night take-offs and landings from June 27 through July 21, 2023. These training sessions are slated to occur from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., marking a significant increase in nighttime aviation activities.

Meanwhile, Webster Outlying Field, another nearby critical facility, will also buzz with activity. Low-altitude helicopter flight test events are scheduled from June 26 through June 30, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

While disruptive to local communities, these late-night testing and training exercises are crucial for the precision and safety of the military pilots stationed at these bases. It forms a critical part of their mission readiness and success, enabling them to navigate various operational circumstances, including nighttime operations.

Residents in the area are warned of potentially increased noise levels due to these operations. While the military base is integral to the community, these tests are expected to create a higher decibel level than the typically experienced day-to-day operations.

NAS Patuxent River has expressed its commitment to mitigating the impacts of its activities on the surrounding communities. Officials ensure that every effort is made to take precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities.

A dedicated helpline has been set up for residents who wish to obtain more information or voice their concerns about the noise. Community members can call 1-866-819-9028 for further details.

The upcoming test events and advisories are a routine part of the base’s operations, designed to ensure the readiness of pilots for a range of missions. The noise advisories for all current NAS PAX operations can be accessed via the official site at www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.

This late June to July period represents an intensive training schedule for pilots at both NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field. With the forthcoming increased activity, the community is reminded of these bases’ pivotal role in national defense. Despite the temporary increase in noise, these training sessions ensure the safety and effectiveness of military operations, which is crucial to maintaining national security.

