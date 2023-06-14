LEONARDTOWN, MD – The regular business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) concluded with a series of substantial actions, laying the groundwork for fiscal and social programs affecting county citizens and employees alike.

The meeting on Tuesday commenced with the invocation and pledge, quickly moving to the approval of the consent agenda. Following this, the Commissioners honored several nationally recognized observances by presenting a trio of proclamations for National Nursing Assistants Week, National Homeownership Month, and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Moreover, in tandem with the Safety Committee, the Commissioners bestowed the 2023 Safety Matters Awards. This annual award acknowledges and applauds county employees who consistently demonstrate leadership and involvement in cultivating a secure and safe work environment.

A significant milestone was the approval of the Board of Education’s FY 2024 Budget, an action set to direct and influence the educational initiatives and directives within the county for the upcoming fiscal year.

During the County Administrator’s time, the Commissioners executed several decisive actions across multiple departments. These included approving the Sheriff’s Office’s request to apply for the FY2024 GOCPYVS Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, a critical initiative designed to support the county’s law enforcement objectives.

The Commissioners also approved the Department of Recreation & Parks Child Care Providers and Employees bonus grant award, a move set to benefit dedicated professionals working within the childcare sector of the county. The Department of Economic Development’s request to transfer housing and non-housing allocations of the 2023 Private Activity Bond authority to relevant State agencies also gained the Commissioners’ endorsement, supporting the economic prosperity and development of the county.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Commissioners will not meet next week, specifically on Tuesday, June 20. The next regular CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. The public can access CSMC decisions and related public documents on the county government website in BoardDocs.

For those interested in keeping up with county happenings, CSMC meetings can be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95. Replays are available on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, appointments are also accessible for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel, ensuring transparency and involvement of St. Mary’s County residents in their local government proceedings.

Like this: Like Loading...