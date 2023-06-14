Patrol Deputy Devin Absher Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Absher was honored with a Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal for his bravery and dedication to duty after apprehending a violent assault suspect. On Monday, June 12, 2023, Deputy Absher responded to a call regarding an assault in progress at a residence on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Arriving at the scene at 2:12 am, Deputy Absher heard a loud disturbance and witnessed the assailant, identified as Antoine Keith Mackall III, exit the apartment and flee towards the nearby wood line. Reacting swiftly, Deputy Absher initiated a foot chase, pursuing Mackall as he attempted to jump a fence. However, Mackall unleashed a barrage of punches at the fence line to Deputy Absher’s face before fleeing further into the woods.

Undeterred by the assault, Deputy Absher tenaciously continued his pursuit and managed to apprehend Mackall. A subsequent search of the suspect’s person led to the discovery of a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine.

The vicious attack injured Deputy Absher seriously, necessitating his immediate transfer to a trauma unit via helicopter. Thankfully, he was later released and is currently recovering at home.

Sheriff Steve Hall awards Deputy Devin Absher with the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart medal Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Recognizing Deputy Absher’s bravery and resilience, Sheriff Steve Hall paid a visit to the deputy at his residence the following day, where he bestowed upon him the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal. Sheriff Hall commended Deputy Absher as an exemplar of a modern-day law enforcement officer, driven by a passion for serving and guided by comprehensive training.

Sheriff Hall remarked, “A passion for serving fuels Deputy Absher. His training directs him, and he’s defined by the courage to get the job done, no matter what. This is the danger deputies face. These are the blows they’re willing to take for the people in this community. I am inspired.”

Antoine Keith Mackall III, 29 years old and of no fixed address, now faces many charges in connection with the assault. He is charged with Second-Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, four counts of Second-Degree Assault on multiple victims, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Mackall is currently being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The commendation of Deputy Absher and the subsequent arrest of the suspect serves as a testament to the dedication and sacrifice exhibited by law enforcement officers in St. Mary’s County. As the community stands united in support of Deputy Absher’s recovery, the incident highlights the risks faced by deputies daily while protecting and serving the public.

Law enforcement agencies across the county, including the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of their communities, even in the face of adversity.

