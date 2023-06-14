Anne Arundel County Public Schools student-led TV show, “Teen Talk,” has garnered national acclaim, winning a prestigious bronze Telly Award in the Television Series category. The show, which returned this year after a 15-year hiatus, focuses on addressing students’ everyday challenges. Students actively participate in the show’s planning, graphic design, and production, collaborating with the AACPS Design and Print Services department to create the monthly episodes.

The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mark Bedell, expressed immense pride in the show’s success and commended its ability to highlight pertinent issues while fostering open discussions. Dr. Bedell himself appeared as a guest on the first episode of this season, hosted by Camryn Chehreh. He lauded the collaborative efforts and emphasized the show’s significant contribution to serving the student population.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Public Schools

The esteemed individuals honored with the bronze Telly Award for their outstanding contributions to “Teen Talk” include Taylor Thomas as Director, Erik Cloyd, Steve Grey, and Stacy Pellegrin as Producers, Camryn Chehreh as Host, and Jon Francis, Vanessa Hammel, and James Bent as Graphics Designers. Additionally, Christopher Koawl served as the Engineer and Wendell Holland operated the Teleprompter.

The Telly Awards, established in 1979, aim to recognize excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials, eventually expanding to include non-broadcast video and television programming. Annually, the awards receive over 12,000 submissions from all 50 states and five continents. The judging process involves the Telly Awards Judging Council, comprising more than 200 industry professionals who have previously received recognition from the awards.

The final episode of “Teen Talk” for the current school year is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. To watch the episode, viewers can visit www.aacps.org/youtube, which will be available for streaming.

Please visit their official website for further details about the Telly Awards and its mission.

