PRINCE FREDERICK, MD — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the CalvertHealth Foundation Rising Star Program took an innovative approach to engage local students and promote mental health education. The program recently sponsored a t-shirt design contest, allowing young philanthropists in the area to contribute to the cause. More than 110 students from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties eagerly participated by submitting their artwork.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), one in five individuals in the United States has a diagnosable and treatable mental health condition. Recognizing the critical role mental health plays in overall well-being, the Rising Star Program aimed to raise awareness and encourage action among young students.

Members of the CalvertHealth Team wore their t-shirts to work on May 18 – Mental Health Take Action Day.

Amberly Rosales, a talented student from Calvert High School, emerged as the contest winner. Her captivating design was printed on the front of the t-shirts, symbolizing the unity and support needed for mental health advocacy. Mehta Pediatrics, a prominent healthcare provider, played a vital role in making the t-shirt contest possible by collaborating with the CalvertHealth Rising Star Program.

Dr. Monica Mehta of Mehta Pediatrics expressed the significance of the partnership, stating, “So many of our teens are struggling with mental health issues, and we were honored to partner with CalvertHealth to raise awareness of resources available in our local community.” This collaboration showcased the medical community’s dedication and highlighted the pressing need to address mental health concerns among teenagers.

Calvert High School student Amberly Rosales proudly dons the mental health awareness t-shirt with her winning art on the front and area resources on the back.

In conjunction with Sheppard Pratt, CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC) has been diligently working to meet the mental health needs of adolescents aged 13 and above. Since the start of their partnership in 2021, Sheppard Pratt has provided CHMC with clinical services, leadership, and expert staffing, including psychiatrists and mental health nurse practitioners. As the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health services in the country, Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for an impressive 30 years.

CHMC and Sheppard Pratt offer comprehensive inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services through their collaborative efforts. This comprehensive approach ensures that adolescents can access the support and care they require for their mental well-being. By combining resources and expertise, both institutions are working tirelessly to positively impact the lives of individuals struggling with mental health conditions.

The t-shirt design contest organized by the CalvertHealth Foundation Rising Star Program served as a powerful platform for local students to engage in mental health advocacy. The participation of over 110 students from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties demonstrates the community’s commitment to addressing mental health concerns at a young age.

The Rising Star Program’s initiative fosters creativity and community involvement and reinforces the significance of mental health education. By engaging students, the program aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote the availability of vital resources within the local community.

As Mental Health Awareness Month approaches, the impact of the CalvertHealth Foundation Rising Star Program’s t-shirt design contest lingers. The winning design serves as a tangible reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues. At the same time, the collaboration between Mehta Pediatrics, CHMC, and Sheppard Pratt exemplifies the collective effort needed to support individuals with mental health conditions. With continued initiatives like this, the community takes significant steps towards fostering a society that prioritizes mental well-being and offering hope to those in need.

Like this: Like Loading...